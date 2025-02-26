Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah's daughter, Makkah, will make her television debut this Ramadan as a guest star in the popular Egyptian series "Kamel El Adad," director Khaled El Halafawy confirmed.

"Part three of the series will introduce new stars, with a special appearance by Makkah Mohamed Salah," El Halafawy told Egyptian channel ON TV.

The show returns for its third season this Ramadan, starring Dina El-Sherbini as Layla, a cosmetics industry worker, and Sherif Salama as her husband, Ahmed Mokhtar, a cosmetic surgeon. The series follows their life with eight children and the challenges they face as a family.

Makkah, born in London in 2014, and the Salah family are fans of the show, though details about her guest appearance are being kept under wraps.

"I was worried about her acting ability and whether she could speak proper Arabic, but the girl surprised me. She's very smart and speaks good Arabic," El Halafawy said.

"I was dreaming of Salah's participation, but it's good to have Makkah with us."

Salah and his wife, Magi, have another daughter, Kayan, who was born in 2020.

The 32-year-old Egyptian is enjoying arguably the best season of his career as Liverpool close in on the English Premier League title.

The Merseyside club is also in the League Cup final and among the favorites to win the Champions League, having finished top of the expanded group phase.

Salah scored his 25th league goal of the season as Liverpool beat defending champions Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday, moving 11 points clear at the top of the table.