Vincenzo Montella, the maestro steering the Turkish football national team reins, unveiled his blueprint for Euro 2024 success, emphasizing the twin pillars of hard work and unwavering belief.

In a special statement to Anadolu Agency (AA), Montella shared insights from his Madrid rendezvous with Spanish-based Turkish players Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Çağlar Söyüncü (Atletico Madrid) and Enes Ünal (Getafe).

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Güler, Söyüncü, and Unal due to injury setbacks, Montella expressed his mission to elevate these players to new heights.

"Some of them had quite long-term injuries. My aim is to make these players, whom I have known as football players, better," Montella affirmed, emphasizing the importance of getting to know them closely.

Singling out Arda Güler as an "incredible talent," Montella also praised the youthful exuberance of Kenan Yıldız, recognizing and following the progress of other emerging talents.

Montella, known for his analytical approach, emphasized the need for a balanced blend of youth and experience to secure success.

"To look at the result, it is necessary to mix some things and handle them together—young players, those with a bit more experience, and seasoned veterans," he said, hinting at a strategic approach in nurturing talents even beyond the upcoming European Championships.

Reflecting on the pivotal away victory against Croatia, Montella exuded confidence.

"We believed in it. We worked very hard that week. The children were very eager during the preparation period, and they believed in achieving something that was not considered possible before," he said.

The triumph, he noted, highlighted the hard work and determination embedded in the team's ethos.

With a secured spot in the European Championship, Montella expressed delight and highlighted the significance of upcoming matches, particularly against Germany and Wales, which will influence the group's first-place standing.

Turkish national team coach Vincenzo Montella speaks during an interview, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 8, 2023. (AA Photo)

The coach underlined the potential advantages of finishing first in the group, not just in terms of prestige but also in the subsequent draws.

As thoughts inevitably turn to the prospect of winning the Euro, Montella urged a measured approach.

"We need to move forward step by step. We have achieved an important goal. Now we have time to prepare," he said, emphasizing the importance of readiness at the end of the season and prudent player selection.

Highlighting the unity and strength of the team, Montella commended the support from the Turkish Football Federation and the passionate Turkish fans.

"We are a strong family with the Federation behind us. We are a family of people who truly give us the feeling of belonging to this family," he said.

In a reflection on his role as the Crescent-Stars' gaffer, Montella recognized the profound responsibility of representing a nation through football.

"We represent the world. This is something that will never be forgotten," he said, underscoring the cultural importance of football in Türkiye.

Known for his belief in hard work and a focus on on-field performance, Montella addressed the question of whether the national team could make dreams come true in the European Championship.

"First, we will work, then we will show it on the field. The bigger we dream, the more it takes a lot of work," he added.

Navigating the unique challenges of coaching a national team for the first time, Montella admitted to initial doubts and concerns but expressed his love for the dynamic nature of the job.

"It is a dynamic job that requires constant updating. I try to watch all the matches. This is something I like. I find my own pace," he said.

Asked about superstitions, Montella dismissed them, asserting his confidence in hard work and belief as the keys to success.

"I believe that only in this way can there be hope for luck," he declared, eschewing supernatural beliefs.

In assessing the favorites for the Euro 2024, Montella pointed to powerhouse teams like France and England but acknowledged the strength of contenders like Belgium, Germany, Italy and Croatia, each carrying a storied history and a penchant for grandeur on the football stage.