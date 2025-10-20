Behind Yassir Zabiri’s dazzling double, Morocco defeated Argentina 2-0 in the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 final, becoming the first Arab nation and only the second African team since Ghana in 2009 to lift the trophy.

The final at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago drew over 40,000 fans, most expecting Argentina to extend their six-title legacy.

But Morocco had other plans.

In the 12th minute, Zabiri – the poised 20-year-old FC Famalicao striker – bent a curling free kick into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Agustin Hez rooted.

Seventeen minutes later, he doubled the lead, finishing Soufiane El Moudane’s precise cross after a lightning counterattack that split Argentina’s defense.

From then, Morocco never looked back.

Argentina, unbeaten until the final, threw everything forward under coach Diego Placente.

Yet the North Africans, anchored by captain Ayoub Amraoui and goalkeeper Anas Serrhat, held firm.

Serrhat’s fingertip save in the 85th minute denied Ignacio Miramon, preserving the clean sheet and sealing Morocco’s dream.

As the final whistle blew, Zabiri knelt on the turf, eyes skyward. “We thank God for this moment,” he said. “It’s for every Moroccan dreamer.”

From underdogs to unstoppable

Morocco’s journey to the summit was anything but easy. Drawn into a so-called “Group of Death” with Spain, Brazil, and Mexico, coach Mohamed El Fahli’s disciplined unit topped the group with seven points.

A stunning 2-0 win over Spain set the tone, followed by a gritty 2-1 victory against Brazil – Zabiri again decisive. In the knockout rounds, Morocco ousted South Korea 3-1, blanked the U.S. 2-0, and edged France on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the semis.

Each match was a test of nerve and tactical maturity – and each one deepened their belief.

Argentina entered the final chasing a record seventh crown, despite missing two rising stars: Bayer Leverkusen’s Claudio Echeverri and Real Madrid’s Franco Mastantuono, both sidelined by club duties and injuries.

The young Albiceleste side, powered by Tobías Lezcano’s creativity, simply couldn’t breach Morocco’s defensive wall.

Placente was gracious in defeat: “They were organized, confident, and fearless – Morocco deserved this.”

The victory ignited celebrations across Morocco – fireworks over Casablanca, chants in Rabat, tears in Marrakech.

King Mohammed VI hailed the team’s “unifying spirit and resilience,” while FIFA President Gianni Infantino called it “a triumph of belief.”

Morocco’s triumph echoes their senior team’s 2022 World Cup heroics and cements their rise as Africa’s new football powerhouse.

For Zabiri, who grew up watching those same heroes, the circle is complete. “This,” he said, clutching the golden trophy, “is only the beginning.”