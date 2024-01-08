As the anticipated Africa Cup of Nations approaches, Morocco find themselves thrust into the limelight with expectations soaring to unprecedented heights.

Originally slated for the previous summer but deferred by the Confederation of African Football due to weather concerns in Ivory Coast, the tournament looms as a crucial chapter for the Atlas Lions.

Their challenge is to capitalize on the historic momentum generated by a groundbreaking World Cup campaign and further establish themselves as the preeminent footballing force on the African continent.

Assigned to Group F alongside Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Morocco stepped onto the pitch as undisputed favorites.

The echoes of their triumph in Qatar, where they scripted history by becoming the first African nation to advance to the World Cup semifinals, resonates as a testament to their prowess.

Conquering formidable adversaries such as Belgium, Croatia and Canada and triumphing over Spain and Portugal, Morocco's journey in Qatar showcased a team capable of scaling remarkable heights.

Yet, despite boasting the finest football infrastructure in Africa, courtesy of King Mohammed VI's funding, Morocco's track record in the Africa Cup of Nations stands at one solitary trophy in 1976.

In stark contrast to their consistent excellence on the global stage, the nation's football landscape appears poised for a transformative chapter laden with potential and promise.

The Atlas Lions now enter the upcoming tournament not merely as contenders but as overwhelming favorites.

However, the challenge extends beyond the pitch; it necessitates a recalibration of their playing style and a reshaping of their mindset as they embark on the campaign at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro.

Post-World Cup, Morocco encountered hurdles, with a notable triumph against Brazil overshadowed by losses to South Africa and draws against Peru, Cape Verde and Ivory Coast.

Manager Walid Regragui acknowledged the imperative for a tactical shift, cautioning against complacency and emphasizing the intensity of facing top-ranked adversaries.

While the defensive stronghold remains unscathed, concerns loom on the offensive front.

Star players like Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal are grappling with fitness issues, casting shadows on their on-field contributions.

Youssef En-Nesyri, the hero of Qatar, faces scrutiny for a dip in form, raising pertinent questions about Morocco's ability to navigate through tactically astute opponents.

Adding to the complexity is Regragui's oscillating stance on expectations.

Initially championing the imperative to clinch the continental trophy, he subsequently tempered ambitions by suggesting progress beyond the group stage would be challenging.

Yet, a recent re-embrace of the favorite tag signals a desire to uphold the newfound global stature acquired.

Morocco's journey in the Africa Cup of Nations becomes a crucible, an intersection of ambition and realism.

Once exciting outsiders representing an entire continent, they now grapple with rivals eager to usurp their throne.

The tournament transcends the realm of sports, becoming a pivotal juncture where Morocco must demonstrate whether the weight of expectations propels them to greater heights or becomes an insurmountable hurdle.

The legacy of Moroccan football, in all its complexity and nuance, hangs delicately in the balance.