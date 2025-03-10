With Fenerbahçe's hopes hanging by a thread after a 3-1 loss to Rangers in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 tie, coach Jose Mourinho has a surprising strategy for the decisive return leg in Scotland.

The Yellow Canaries must win by at least three goals to keep their European dreams alive, and Mourinho is turning to a familiar face for the challenge.

Mourinho has singled out forward Bright Osayi-Samuel as a key player for this crucial clash.

The Nigerian winger, who missed the first leg due to suspension, is expected to play a pivotal role in limiting Rangers' fast-paced attacks down the wing – attacks that tormented Fenerbahçe in the first encounter.

Despite recent struggles, including losing his starting spot to Oğuz Aydın and rumors swirling about a potential exit due to a stalled contract renewal, Osayi-Samuel views this match as his chance to prove himself.

Mourinho has reportedly been holding private sessions with the winger throughout the week, emphasizing his importance in the tactical setup and ensuring he is fully prepared for the challenge.

For Mourinho, Osayi-Samuel's blistering speed is key to neutralizing Rangers' offensive threat.

The Portuguese coach believes the Nigerian's presence on the wing will be crucial in preventing Rangers from exploiting the same spaces they did in the first leg, giving Fenerbahçe a fighting chance in their quest for a comeback.