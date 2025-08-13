When Jose Mourinho arrived in Kadıköy in June 2024, he stepped into a club yearning for a return to glory.

The “Special One,” a manager defined by his meticulous preparation, defensive mastery and two UEFA Champions League triumphs, was charged with lifting Fenerbahçe from years of domestic frustration and continental obscurity.

After losing the domestic gold to archrivals Galatasaray, many wondered if his pragmatic methods could thrive in the high-tempo chaos of the Turkish Süper Lig.

Two months later, those doubts have been replaced by belief after a rousing preseason and a night in Istanbul that could define his tenure.

Fenerbahçe’s 5-2 (6-4 agg.) demolition of Feyenoord in the Champions League third qualifying round was more than a result; it was a declaration.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Rotterdam and stunned further when Tsuyoshi Watanabe scored in the 41st minute at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Mourinho’s side faced a 3-1 aggregate mountain.

The response was immediate and devastating.

Just three minutes after falling behind, Archie Brown met Sebastian Szymanski’s corner with a thundering header that whipped the crowd into a frenzy.

Deep in first-half stoppage time, Jhon Duran, making his home debut after joining on loan from Al Nassr, latched onto Youssef En-Nesyri’s cushioned header and lashed home, turning the match in Fenerbahçe’s favor by the break.

The second half became a showcase of controlled aggression.

In the 55th minute, Brazilian midfielder Fred, a former Manchester United man, unleashed a swerving strike from distance that bent beyond the goalkeeper’s reach.

En-Nesyri added the fourth in the 83rd minute, his clinical finish pushing Feyenoord to the brink.

Watanabe struck again to offer a sliver of hope for the Dutch side, but Anderson Talisca, introduced by Mourinho for a late attacking push, buried their resistance with a stoppage-time goal that sealed a 6-4 aggregate triumph.

Mourinho, animated on the touchline throughout, later credited the crowd for sustaining the belief that powered the comeback.

“The crowd was decisive,” he said. “Even when we were losing 3-1 on aggregate, there was a positive feeling compared to last season.” He reserved special praise for goalkeeper İrfan Can Eğribayat, whose reflex save at 2-2 prevented Feyenoord from regaining control.

The seeds of this performance were sown in a demanding preseason that began in Portugal. Mourinho used the camp to drill defensive discipline, sharpen transitions, and cultivate what he called a “strong family” mentality.

High-profile friendlies against Portimonense, U.D. Leiria, Al-Ittihad, Benfica and Lazio provided a measuring stick for the squad’s readiness.

Tactics on steroids

Key summer signings – among them Nelson Semedo, Milan Skriniar, and Duran – were quickly assimilated, while younger talents such as Mert Müldür were given the chance to prove their value.

A new sharpness in passing, more purposeful attacking movement and a defensive line willing to absorb pressure without panic were clearly noticeable.

Tactically, Mourinho showed an evolution from his earlier stints in Europe.

Against Feyenoord, he deployed a 4-2-3-1 that balanced compact defending with bursts of high-tempo counterattacking.

Fred and İsmail Yüksek anchored midfield, controlling tempo while allowing wingers Dusan Tadic and Ryan Kent to stretch the game and exploit space.

The introduction of Talisca late in the match provided another layer of unpredictability, underlining Mourinho’s readiness to adjust rather than rigidly adhere to a pre-set plan.

The stakes now rise with a playoff against Benfica, the club where Mourinho’s head coaching career began in 2000.

Victory would take Fenerbahçe into the expanded 36-team Champions League league phase for the first time since 2008-09, a return that would carry significant implications. European prestige, long absent, would be restored.

Substantial prize money could be reinvested in the squad, infrastructure and youth development.

And success on this stage would boost Türkiye’s UEFA coefficient, potentially opening more continental slots for its clubs.

Mourinho, mindful of the challenges ahead, has tempered expectations by noting the squad is “not complete” and will need further reinforcements.

Injuries to key players like Jayden Oosterwolde and the demanding schedule of the Süper Lig, where rivals Galatasaray have already secured their place in the Champions League league phase, add to the task.

Yet the win over Feyenoord has ignited a wave of optimism in Kadıköy, where the home crowd’s influence remains one of the club’s greatest weapons.