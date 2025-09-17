Less than a month after his abrupt departure from Fenerbahçe, Jose Mourinho is poised to return to the club where his managerial career began, Benfica.

The move, pending formal confirmation, comes in the aftermath of a shocking Champions League defeat that underscored the Portuguese side’s vulnerability on Europe’s grandest stage.

Dominance to disaster

On Tuesday, Benfica looked set to make a statement against Qarabağ FK, who were making their Champions League group stage return after an eight-year absence.

The Eagles roared to a 2-0 advantage inside the first 16 minutes, with Argentine midfielder Enzo Barrenechea breaking the deadlock in the 6th minute and Greek forward Vangelis Pavlidis doubling the lead in the 16th.

The Estadio da Luz erupted and optimism surged among supporters anticipating a routine European victory.

Yet Qarabağ, under long-serving manager Gurban Gurbanov, responded with resilience and precision.

Cape Verdean winger Leandro Andrade pulled one back in the 30th minute, igniting belief among the visitors.

Just minutes into the second half, Colombian forward Camilo Duran equalized on his Champions League debut, converting a defense-splitting pass from Marko Jankovic.

The stadium fell silent as Benfica’s defensive structure began to unravel under relentless pressure.

The decisive blow came in the 85th minute from Ukrainian substitute Oleksii Kashchuk, whose deft turn inside the box allowed him to fire past goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin.

Qarabağ secured a historic 3-2 win – the first-ever by an Azerbaijani club in the Champions League proper – marking a stunning turnaround from their winless 2017-18 campaign.

Statistically, Qarabağ dominated critical areas, with high passing accuracy and impressive work rate, including 12.1 km covered by standout Pedro Bicalho alone.

For Benfica, the loss was humiliating. In UEFA’s revamped 36-team format, early points are precious and the Eagles now sit at the bottom of the group, facing mounting pressure on both players and management.

Bruno Lage’s swift exit

The fallout was immediate. By the early hours of September 17, Benfica announced the dismissal of 49-year-old Bruno Lage.

Lage, back for a second stint at Benfica since September 2024, had experienced a rollercoaster managerial journey – winning the Primeira Liga in 2018-19 but struggling in subsequent domestic and international campaigns.

President Rui Costa confirmed the sacking, stressing urgency ahead of Saturday’s league match against AVS, but withholding details on a successor.

Mourinho’s return

Jose Mourinho, who had left Fenerbahçe following elimination by Benfica in August, now finds himself at the epicenter of another full-circle moment.

Reports from Portuguese outlets, including Correio da Manha and CNN Portugal, indicate an agreement in principle between Mourinho and Benfica, with talks described as “advanced.”

If finalized, the 62-year-old could be back on the touchline this weekend, confronting both domestic and European challenges.

Mourinho’s first tenure at Benfica in 2000 lasted just 11 matches, yielding six wins, three draws and two losses before he resigned amid boardroom friction.

Now, 25 years later, he returns with a wealth of experience – including two Champions League titles (Porto 2004, Inter Milan 2010), league triumphs in England, Spain and Italy and domestic cups across multiple top-flight leagues.

Bitter-sweet irony

The narrative is rich with irony. Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe exit was precipitated by a tie against Benfica – his last European challenge ended by the very club he now may rescue.

His defensive approach in Türkiye clashed with Fenerbahçe’s attacking ethos, prompting his dismissal and a $10.4 million severance package.

The irony runs deep as the goal that sealed Mourinho’s exit came from Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who only days later joined Fenerbahçe after knocking them out of the Champions League.

Less than a month later, he is back in Lisbon, not as an adversary but potentially as a savior, tasked with stabilizing a club reeling from humiliation.

Upcoming fixtures, including a pivotal Champions League away game against Chelsea, will test both his acumen and the players’ resolve.

Qarabağ, buoyed by their historic win, face Copenhagen next, highlighting the unpredictable nature of this season’s European competition.