Fenerbahçe's Alexander Djiku has outlined the Yellow Canaries' shared goal of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Speaking to the club's television from Bad Waltersdorf, a town near Graz, Austria, where the team is conducting their preseason camp, Djiku emphasized the positive progress of their training sessions.

"Our collective aim is to reach the Champions League group stage. We have three qualifying rounds ahead, starting with Lugano. I believe we will be ready for that match and aim to begin the season with a victory," Djiku said.

Reflecting on their preparation matches, Djiku highlighted their efforts to elevate their performance levels and sync their playing rhythm. "We had a strong and cohesive team last season, with many players continuing this year. We understand each other well. Our focus is on raising our standards and adapting to the coach's tactics and philosophy," he added.

Fenerbahçe coach Jose Mourinho (L) during a training session with his players ahead of the friendly against Croatia's Hajduk Split, Graz, Austria, July 10, 2024. (AA Photo)

Djiku expressed confidence in the team's camaraderie, believing it will translate into success: "There are many players here who play with spirit and determination. Unity is crucial in a team. Playing together and covering each other's backs are essential aspects that we possess. We need to advance our spirit this season, as we did last year, and I have no doubt that our coach's advice, instructions, and experience will greatly assist us. With all these elements combined, I believe we will have a successful season."

Acknowledging their manager, Jose Mourinho, as a football legend, Djiku praised his vast experience and winning record. "Mourinho is a tremendous coach, a master tactician, and has won every trophy throughout his career. He is a football legend. Working with him and benefiting from his experience makes us very happy. He will undoubtedly guide us toward championships and cup victories on our path to success," Djiku remarked.

Looking ahead to the season, Djiku expressed his desire to replicate last year's performance and reiterated their ambition to clinch the championship: "I must say, I was genuinely delighted with how quickly I adapted to this team when I arrived last season. Fenerbahçe is Türkiye's largest club. Our goal last year was to win cups and the league title, despite an excellent season where we accumulated 99 points, unfortunately, we fell short of the championship. However, rest assured, this year, we will leave no stone unturned in our quest to claim the title."