Fenerbahçe concluded a pivotal two-week pre-season camp in Albufeira, Portugal, on Monday, laying the groundwork for the 2025-26 season under the guidance of manager Jose Mourinho.

Held in the Algarve region, the camp served as a key preparation phase ahead of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round against Dutch giants Feyenoord.

During the training period, the Turkish club played four friendly matches, securing victories over Portimonense (2-1), Uniao de Leiria (2-0), and Al-Ittihad (4-0), before falling 3-2 to Benfica in a high-tempo clash that tested the squad’s resilience.

Another friendly against Lazio, set for Wednesday, will offer Mourinho one last look at his team before competitive action begins.

Mourinho used the camp to test his players’ adaptability across multiple systems. The team alternated between a 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2 and various three-man backlines, including 3-5-2 and 3-4-3, with the Portuguese coach making in-game shifts to evaluate tactical flexibility.

He expressed satisfaction with the players’ hunger, work ethic and togetherness, describing their commitment as a key positive from the camp.

Two new signings in particular stood out.

Defender Archie Brown earned plaudits for his maturity and seamless integration into the back line, while forward Jhon Duran, despite joining the camp late due to travel issues, impressed with his movement and link-up play.

Mourinho is expected to use both players heavily in the new campaign.

Fenerbahçe's coach Jose Mourinho () gives instructions during a friendly match against Benfica at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal, July 26, 2025. (AA Photo)

Club president Ali Koç visited the team during the final days of the camp, alongside general secretary Burak Kızılhan and executives Hakan Safi and Kemal Danabaş.

He observed a training session and one friendly match, and later held a strategic meeting with Mourinho, football director Devin Özek and football coordinator Berke Çelebi.

The group discussed squad planning and the ongoing transfer window.

Özek remained with the team throughout the entire camp, managing day-to-day operations and maintaining open lines between the coaching staff and club executives.

Despite speculation, no new transfers were announced during the two-week period.

The lack of movement became a point of concern among supporters, especially after the departure of several high-profile players, including Edin Dzeko, Dusan Tadic, Milan Skriniar, Filip Kostic, Allan Saint-Maximin and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Among the standout performers was striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

Slimmer and sharper following intense offseason work, the Moroccan forward silenced last season’s critics by showcasing improved fitness and finishing across the friendlies.

Dutch defender Jayden Oosterwolde, returning from a long injury spell, was another bright spot.

Tasked with the left center-back role, he drew praise from the coaching staff for his strong positioning and defensive intelligence.

Midfielder Fred Rodrigues looked in control throughout the matches, while Irfan Can Kahveci and Sebastian Szymanski were effective in creating chances and scoring goals.

Cengiz Ünder, linked with a move away before the camp, showed determination and quality that could see him stay and play a bigger role this season.

However, a few issues remain unresolved. The starting goalkeeper position is still unclear, as Mourinho rotated between Dominik Livakovic, Irfan Can Eğribayat and Tarık Çetin without settling on a clear No. 1.

Meanwhile, Ismail Yüksek picked up an injury during training and was sidelined for all the friendlies.

His recovery timeline remains uncertain.

The club’s failure to adequately replace key departures has left the squad looking thin, particularly in central defense and on the left wing.

Mourinho was forced to field players out of position to compensate for the lack of depth.

While the existing roster showed unity and determination, it remains clear that reinforcements will be essential if Fenerbahçe hope to compete on both domestic and European fronts.