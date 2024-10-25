Jose Mourinho faced his former club Manchester United as the head coach of Fenerbahçe on Thursday in a tense Europa League match that ended in a 1-1 draw, but it was his dismissal in the 57th minute that captured headlines across the globe.

The drama unfolded when Fenerbahçe's Bright Osayi-Samuel was brought down in the penalty area, prompting a vehement reaction from Mourinho.

After protesting the referee's decision – despite the lack of a penalty – Mourinho received a red card, leaving the touchline in a frenzy.

Daily Mail aptly noted, “Before the match, the charming Jose was the center of attention. Afterward, in the stands, the same Jose was once again in the spotlight. Did he vent his frustrations to fourth official Jeremy Stinat over the no-call? We may never know, but it was enough for French referee Clement Turpin to show him the red.”

The post-match headlines were equally striking. The BBC said, “All eyes are on Ten Hag and Manchester United, but Mourinho steals the show once again.”

The Telegraph criticized the lack of victories for United, saying, “On a night when the former United manager received a red card for his furious reaction to the non-penalty, his counterpart Erik ten Hag watched as his side continued their dismal European form, managing just one win in 19 months.”

In a more straightforward take, The Guardian simply reported, “Manchester United held to a draw by Fenerbahçe as Mourinho sees red.”

The Independent pointed out that while Mourinho’s dismissal garnered attention, it did little to mask the ongoing issues plaguing Ten Hag's squad.

Meanwhile, The Sun claimed Mourinho was sent off for his colorful language directed at the officials following the controversial penalty decision.

On the pitch, Fenerbahçe opened the scoring in the second half with a goal from Youssef En Nesyri in the 49th minute, while Manchester United's Christian Eriksen had found the net earlier, giving both teams a share of the spoils.

Following this result, Fenerbahçe have accumulated five points in the UEFA Europa League, while Manchester United are still lagging behind with just three.

Throughout the tournament, Fenerbahçe have faced Union Saint-Gilloise, Twente, and now Manchester United, securing one win and two draws to sit 14th in a competitive league with 36 teams.

A notable return for Fenerbahçe was right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, who made his first start in nine matches after recovering from injury and serving a suspension.

However, his return was short-lived as he left the pitch with a new injury in the 62nd minute, making way for Rodrigo Becao.

Mourinho, who previously managed Manchester United from 2016 to 2018, marked his 25th meeting against his former team, boasting a record of 10 wins, 10 draws, and five losses in those encounters.

As a touching pre-match moment, former Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay Bayındır, who played for the club from 2019 to 2023, was honored with flowers and a warm welcome from fans, bringing a sense of camaraderie amid the competitive atmosphere.