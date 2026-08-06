Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk made an emotional return to competitive action on Wednesday, ending a nearly two-year absence after his anti-doping suspension was reduced, but his comeback could not prevent the Blues from slipping to a 1-0 preseason defeat against Juventus in Hong Kong.

The Ukraine international entered the match in the 82nd minute at Kai Tak Stadium, receiving a warm ovation from teammates and the crowd of 43,575 as he stepped onto the field for the first time since November 2024.

Mudryk had been sidelined after returning an adverse analytical finding for meldonium in December 2024.

The English Football Association initially handed him a four-year suspension, but the 25-year-old successfully appealed the decision and was cleared to resume his career last Friday after disciplinary proceedings concluded in agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The winger consistently maintained that he had never knowingly or intentionally taken a banned substance.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso described Mudryk's return as one of the most significant moments of the evening, saying the decision to bring him back was about far more than football.

"I'm really pleased for him," Alonso said. "It was emotional for everyone at the club to see him back."

"When I told him before the game that he could play 10 or 15 minutes, he was thrilled. After such a long period away from the team, it was a great feeling for him and for everyone else."

Alonso revealed the substitution had been driven by compassion as much as tactics.

"It was more than a football decision," the Spaniard said. "It was a human and emotional decision to give him this boost, to let him feel the support from everyone and the fantastic reception he received when he came onto the pitch."

Earlier in the day, Alonso said Chelsea had yet to make a final decision regarding Mudryk's long-term future, but emphasized that helping the winger rebuild his confidence was the immediate priority.

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for an initial fee of 62 million pounds ($78.7 million), arriving as one of Europe's brightest young talents before his career was derailed by the doping case.

Following the appeal, the FA acknowledged that updated WADA technical guidelines would have produced a different outcome if Mudryk's sample had been collected under the current regulations.

"If Mr. Mudryk's sample was collected today, the concentration of meldonium in the sample would not have been reported and no anti-doping rule violations would have resulted," the FA said.

While Mudryk's return provided the emotional highlight, Juventus claimed victory thanks to a moment of brilliance from Edon Zhegrova.

After a largely uneventful first half, Chelsea came close through debutant Danny Welbeck, whose glancing header drifted wide after 11 minutes. Juventus responded before halftime when Jeremie Boga forced goalkeeper Robert Sanchez into a diving save from outside the penalty area.

Chelsea created another promising opportunity early in the second half after captain Moises Caicedo's long pass found Marco Palestra, but the full-back failed to beat Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 68th minute when Kenan Yildiz squared the ball to Kosovo international Zhegrova, who curled a superb strike from outside the penalty area into the top corner to secure the only goal of the match.

Chelsea introduced several substitutes in the closing stages, including Mudryk, but could not find an equalizer.

"I think we started pretty well," Alonso said. "For the first 30 or 35 minutes we controlled the game and created a few chances. In the second half there were many changes and the game became less stable because of all the substitutions."

"Unfortunately we didn't win, but that's part of the process. These matches are about giving everyone valuable minutes."

Chelsea were without Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill, with Alonso explaining that Palmer had experienced discomfort after taking a knock during Saturday's friendly against Tottenham in Sydney. The Spaniard stressed that it was unrelated to the groin injury that limited Palmer for much of last season and expects him to be available for the club's next match.

Chelsea continue their preseason tour against AC Milan in Jakarta on Saturday before facing Johor Darul Ta'zim and Real Sociedad ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Aug. 24.

Juventus, meanwhile, will head to Australia for friendlies against Inter Milan and Palermo before opening their Serie A campaign away to Frosinone on Aug. 23.