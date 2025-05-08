Galatasaray’s legendary goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera, is on the brink of making history.

Should he secure both the Süper Lig and Turkish Cup titles this season, he will become the most decorated player in Turkish football history, surpassing Bülent Korkmaz's longstanding record.

With just four matches left in the Süper Lig, Galatasaray holds an eight-point lead at the top of the table, looking poised to seal the championship.

A mere four points from their remaining fixtures will guarantee their title, regardless of Fenerbahçe’s results.

The Lions are also set to face Trabzonspor in the Turkish Cup final on May 14 in Gaziantep, and Muslera, already a key figure in the team’s success, could add yet another triumph to his impressive career.

If Muslera lifts both trophies, his total cup count will reach 19, breaking Korkmaz’s record of 18 and cementing his legacy as the most decorated foreign player in Turkish football history.

8th title in reach

Muslera, now in his 14th season with Galatasaray since joining in 2011, has been instrumental in their previous seven Süper Lig titles.

These victories came in 2011-2012, 2012-2013, 2014-2015, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2022-2023, and 2023-2024 seasons.

If Galatasaray clinches the title this season, Muslera will join an exclusive club of players with eight Süper Lig championships, matching Turkish football legends like Bülent Korkmaz, Suat Kaya, and the controversial Hakan Şükür.

Record-breaking career

With 17 cups under his belt – including six Turkish Super Cups and four Türkiye Cups – Muslera is the most successful foreign player in Turkish football history.

His pursuit of a 19th title marks an extraordinary achievement in a career that has already made him a living legend in Türkiye.

Muslera holds several significant records in Turkish football. Notably, he has played the most Süper Lig matches by a foreign player, with 440 appearances.

This milestone sets him apart from other foreign footballers, including Edin Visca (405 matches) and Gökçek Vederson (335 matches).

In addition to his success in cup competitions, Muslera is also the goalkeeper with the most Süper Lig titles in history, surpassing Şenol Güneş.

His seventh league title came last season, when Galatasaray claimed the crown with 102 points, solidifying Muslera’s reputation as the most successful keeper in the league’s history.