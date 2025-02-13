In a stunning act of defiance during one of America’s biggest sporting events, Zül-Qarnain Nantambu stormed the Super Bowl halftime stage, waving Palestinian and Sudanese flags in a bold protest against oppression.

The 41-year-old Muslim activist, blending in with backup dancers, seized the moment in front of 127 million viewers, making his message impossible to ignore.

"This was about solidarity," Nantambu told Anadolu Agency (AA). "I wanted to stand with my Muslim brothers and sisters suffering under tyranny."

The dramatic protest unfolded as Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar headlined the halftime show.

While President Donald Trump watched from the stands, Nantambu emerged from the dancers, pulling out the hidden flags and waving them defiantly.

At first, many assumed it was part of the performance. But as security rushed in to remove him, his message became clear.

Captured on live broadcast and countless phones in the crowd, Nantambu’s protest quickly dominated social media, becoming one of the night’s most-watched moments.

Protest years in making

Nantambu, who had joined Lamar’s performance crew weeks earlier, trained for the show like any other dancer – except his routine had a different purpose.

"By the third rehearsal, I realized I was there for something bigger than just jumping around," he said. "I saw an opportunity to highlight the suffering in Gaza and Sudan."

Initially, he considered writing "Free Gaza" under his eyes to draw attention. But when he saw rehearsal flags flowing on stage, a bolder idea took shape.

"I thought, ‘Why not make sure millions see the flags of those who are silenced?’" he recalled. "Waving those flags in front of the president, billionaires, and global celebrities – people who would rather ignore this – felt necessary."

Despite the heavy security presence, including the Secret Service, CIA and FBI, Nantambu managed to execute his plan.

"It was the will of God," he said.

Political firestorm and NFL ban

His act of defiance sparked immediate political debate.

He condemned former President Joe Biden for aiding the destruction in Gaza and criticized Trump for threatening to uproot Palestinians.

"I pray God softens his heart and makes him see their suffering," he said.

Nantambu, a lifelong New Orleans Saints fan, paid a price for his protest.

The NFL swiftly banned him from attending league games for life.

While acknowledging the punishment, he remained defiant.

"No Super Bowl ticket, no NFL pass, no gold or diamonds could ever match the prayers of my brothers and sisters in Gaza and Sudan," he said. "If those prayers get me into heaven, so be it."

Journey from New Orleans to Islam

Born and raised in New Orleans, Nantambu never envisioned himself as an activist. He arrived in Istanbul years ago for business, seeking manufacturers for his clothing trade. Instead, he found faith.

"I didn’t grow up Muslim, but I was always searching for the truth," he said. "During Ramadan, I walked into the Sultanahmet Mosque and saw people praying. It moved me. That’s the moment I decided to embrace Islam."

Love for Türkiye

"The Turkish people welcomed me with open arms," he said. "They didn’t care about my skin color. They saw me as a brother. That kindness changed my life."

Nantambu’s Super Bowl protest has cemented his place in activism. Whether the NFL lifts his ban or not, he remains steadfast in his mission.

"This isn’t about me," he said. "It’s about giving a voice to those who don’t have one."