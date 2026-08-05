The NBA and FIBA will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their flagship Basketball Without Borders program by launching a new global development camp in Istanbul later this month, bringing together 80 of the world's top high school-age prospects for four days of elite training, competition and mentorship.

The NBA, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF) announced that the inaugural Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Next Up Men's Camp will take place from Aug. 26-29 at the Turkcell Basketball Development Center's Ülker Youth Halls in Istanbul.

The event marks the debut of the program's revamped format and the third time Istanbul has hosted a BWB camp after previous editions in 2002 and 2008.

The camp will feature 80 standout male players from around the world, selected by the NBA, FIBA and national federations based on their performances and leadership qualities.

The prospects will train under the guidance of current and former NBA players, coaches and basketball figures while competing against some of the best young talent outside the United States.

Among the confirmed mentors are Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, NBA legend and former Yugoslavia national team star Vlade Divac, former Italy international Danilo Gallinari, Los Angeles Clippers center and 2021 NBA champion Brook Lopez, Washington Wizards forward and three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton, and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, who earned 2023-24 NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors.

Additional coaches and the full player roster will be announced closer to the event.

Four days of basketball and development

The four-day camp is designed to develop players both on and off the court through a comprehensive schedule of athletic testing, movement efficiency sessions, skill development stations, 3-on-3 competitions, life skills seminars and full 5-on-5 games.

Beyond basketball instruction, the program emphasizes leadership, personal development and cultural exchange, giving participants an opportunity to learn from experienced professionals while building relationships with peers from around the world.

The camp will conclude with an awards ceremony recognizing the event's top performers.

Honors include the Kim Bohuny Camp MVP Award, named after the longtime NBA executive who played a key role in expanding the league's international development efforts, the Patrick Baumann Sportsmanship Award, Defensive MVP, Three-Point Champion and Playoff MVP.

New era for BWB

The Istanbul camp launches a new chapter for Basketball Without Borders as the NBA and FIBA replace their traditional regional camps with annual global "Next Up" events.

Beginning this year, the organizations will host separate men's and women's Next Up camps featuring the top 80 prospects from outside the United States.

The highest-performing players will earn invitations to future Basketball Without Borders All-Star camps held during NBA and WNBA All-Star weekends, creating a clearer pathway to the sport's biggest development stage.

The inaugural Women's BWB Next Up Camp is scheduled for later in 2026.

NBA, FIBA and TBF hail milestone

NBA Europe and Middle East Managing Director George Aivazoglou said the new format represents a major step forward for the program while recognizing Türkiye's longstanding basketball tradition.

"As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of Basketball Without Borders, the launch of BWB Next Up marks an exciting new chapter in our commitment to developing the next generation of basketball talent," Aivazoglou said.

He added that Türkiye's rich basketball history, passionate fan base and consistent production of elite players made Istanbul an ideal host city for the inaugural camp.

Kimberley Gaucher, head of FIBA's Player Unit, said bringing 80 elite prospects together in one location will expose players to different styles, cultures and perspectives while accelerating their development.

She also pointed to Türkiye's recent success hosting international youth events, including the FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup, as evidence of the country's ability to stage world-class competitions.

TBF President Hidayet Türkoğlu said hosting the anniversary edition reflects Türkiye's growing influence in international basketball.

He said the event will provide young players with a unique opportunity to learn from NBA players, coaches and basketball experts while allowing visitors to experience Istanbul's culture and hospitality.

A global pathway to the NBA

Basketball Without Borders was launched by the NBA and FIBA in 2001 to promote friendship and international cooperation through basketball.

What began as a community outreach initiative has evolved into one of the sport's premier talent identification and development programs.

Over the past 25 years, the program has hosted more than 80 camps across dozens of countries on six continents, helping thousands of young athletes develop their skills.

More than 140 alumni have gone on to play in the NBA or WNBA, including stars such as Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Rui Hachimura, Lauri Markkanen, Josh Giddey and Deni Avdija.

The program has also become an important resource for coaches and referees through educational clinics held alongside each camp.

Modern venue for future stars

The Basketball Without Borders Next Up camp will be held at the Turkcell Basketball Development Center in Istanbul's Zeytinburnu district, a state-of-the-art basketball complex that opened in 2024 on the site of the former Abdi İpekçi Arena.

The facility includes a 10,000-seat main arena, national team training facilities, youth development halls, a dedicated 3-on-3 court, fitness areas and athlete accommodations.

It serves as a central hub for Turkish basketball and hosts national teams as well as professional clubs including Anadolu Efes and Galatasaray.

Nike, a global Basketball Without Borders partner since 2002, will provide apparel and footwear for all participants throughout the camp.