From battling obscurity to the brink of greatness, Spanish women's football journey has been nothing short of a meteoric rise.

They once stood as bystanders, failing to make their mark in the Women's World Cup's early editions.

Yet, in 2015, La Roja kicked down the door of opportunity, and ever since, they have etched their narrative onto the global stage with steady determination.

It was a humble beginning – a solitary point earned in their World Cup debut, a draw that ignited the spark of ambition.

Four years down the road, their ascent gained momentum as they progressed to the knockout rounds, only to be vanquished by a U.S. team that would go on to clinch their second consecutive championship.

And now, poised on the precipice of their third World Cup, the Spaniards find themselves at a new zenith.

The dazzling Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, sets the stage for their grand entrance into uncharted territory – the semifinals.

A battlefield where their adversary is none other than the formidable Swedish side, a team that has carved its legend deep into the annals of women's football.

For Spain, this encounter holds significance beyond measure as it marks their first semifinal appearance in a major tournament since the 1997 European Championships.

Yet, their journey's price is steep – a duel with the world's second-ranked team, Sweden, a powerhouse that has already silenced both the United States and Japan in this very tournament.

A cocktail of nervous anticipation and adrenaline courses through the veins of the Spanish camp.

As forward Jenni Hermoso puts it, "If we're not nervous, something is not going right."

In her voice, one hears the chorus of desire and intensity that underscores the grand stage of a semifinal.

"We have to feel that nervous sense in our stomach to have the willpower," she added. "To reach the final, just thinking about it gives me shivers. We are close to achieving this but we have (another) game. It's another final as far as we're concerned."

Spain have illuminated this tournament with their attacking prowess, netting an impressive 15 goals so far.

Their intent is clear – to unveil their offensive firepower against a Swedish defense that has conceded merely two goals.

Sweden, battle-tested and consistent, stands as a formidable obstacle, having graced five World Cup semifinals, with accolades of being runners-up in 2003 and securing third place thrice.

In this tumultuous tale, a player's journey symbolizes the team's spirit.

Alexia Putellas, a true stalwart, embodies the very essence of Spain's tenacity.

Overcoming an ACL injury and doubts over her roster spot, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner, aged 29, has navigated her way back.

From a substitute in Spain's opener to an impactful presence, her story echoes the team's resilience.

As the match looms, it remains a mystery how Putellas will etch her name into this monumental chapter of Spain's history.

As Spain's heartbeat, Aitana Bonmati has picked up the gauntlet in Putellas' absence, striking thrice in this World Cup.

She is joined by Hermoso and Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer in the race for Spain's leading goal scorer.

On the other side of the field, Sweden battle their own challenges, with forward Sofia Jakobsson's health casting uncertainty over the clash.

Sweden players train ahead of the Women's World Cup semifinal football match against Spain, Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 14, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The stakes could not be higher, and the desire for supremacy courses through both teams.

Amid the cacophony of anticipation, as Spain brace to face the Swedish goliath, the outcome of this encounter will etch yet another layer into the chronicles of women's football.

The victor in Auckland moves one step closer to glory, poised to lock horns with either co-host Australia or European champions England in a final that will cement their legacy.

As Fridolina Rolfo aptly puts it, "When you reach the semifinals, there are only good teams. I know they have a great team, and so do we." The stage is set, the spotlight awaits, and a narrative that transcends the game is about to unfold.