Netflix has secured the rights to broadcast all 104 matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra, expanding its live sports portfolio as the streaming giant deepens its partnership with world football’s governing body.

The deal, announced Tuesday, gives Netflix exclusive streaming rights to the tournament in the two territories, where fans will be able to watch the competition celebrating the World Cup’s 100th anniversary. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement marks a significant step in Netflix’s expansion into live sports, bringing the men’s World Cup to its platform in Spain for the first time under the arrangement. However, the deal includes free-to-air provisions intended to ensure that key matches remain accessible to viewers without a Netflix subscription.

One match per matchday will be available free of charge, while every game involving Spain, both semifinals and the final will also be broadcast on a free-to-air television channel. The identity of that broadcaster has not yet been announced.

FIFA has traditionally favored free-to-air television partnerships for its flagship tournament to maximize audience reach. The arrangement with Netflix combines comprehensive streaming coverage with free access to selected matches, including those involving the host nation.

Spain’s public broadcaster RTVE, which acquired the country’s free-to-air rights for the 2026 World Cup for approximately 55 million euros ($61.6 million), declined to comment on whether it was interested in the package.

Netflix plans to supplement its live coverage with Spanish-language programming, including pregame, halftime and postgame shows, daily matchday roundups and additional content in the run-up to the tournament.

The 2030 World Cup will be jointly hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay staging one opening match each to commemorate the competition’s centenary. The tournament will then continue across the three principal host nations in Europe and North Africa.

The expanded 48-team competition is scheduled to feature 104 matches, with the current calendar running from June 8 to July 21, 2030. The opening fixtures in South America will pay tribute to the inaugural World Cup, held in Uruguay in 1930.

Spain will enter the tournament seeking to defend its title after winning the 2026 World Cup, which was hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Playing at home will add another dimension to the country's centenary campaign.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said the World Cup's ability to unite supporters and create lasting national memories made the agreement particularly significant.

She said the company was excited to bring every match to viewers in Spain and Andorra as Spain prepares to welcome the world as defending champion.

The deal also builds on Netflix’s existing FIFA partnership. The company holds the rights to the 2027 and 2031 Women’s World Cups in the United States and Canada, extending its presence across the sport’s biggest international competitions.

Beyond football, Netflix has expanded its live sports programming through selected NFL and Major League Baseball games, WWE programming, boxing and mixed martial arts events. Rather than acquiring full-season rights across major leagues, the company has increasingly focused on high-profile events capable of attracting large audiences.

Securing the men’s World Cup in Spain and Andorra strengthens that strategy while signaling a broader shift in how major sporting events reach viewers. Streaming platforms have increasingly competed with traditional broadcasters for premium sports rights, although FIFA’s requirement for free-to-air coverage of selected matches underscores the importance of accessibility.

The 2030 agreement applies only to Spain and Andorra. Further details, including the free-to-air broadcasting partner and specific production arrangements, are expected to be announced closer to the tournament.