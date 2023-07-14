Excitement filled the air on Thursday as the highly anticipated draw for the African World Cup qualifiers took place, revealing a re-imagined competition that promises to deliver riveting matches and unearth new talents.

The stakes were higher than ever, with Africa set to secure nine slots at the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026, a significant increase from the previous five allocations.

Adding to the intrigue, there was a tantalizing possibility of a 10th African team making it through an inter-continental playoff.

In this revamped African format, only the winners of the nine fiercely contested six-team groups would be guaranteed a ticket to the World Cup.

However, the four best second-place teams would not be left in the shadows, as they would enter the African playoffs, vying for a chance to compete in an inter-continental mini-tournament.

It is within this crucial tournament that the two final African representatives at the World Cup will emerge, etching their names in the annals of sporting history.

The draw ceremony was accompanied by a palpable sense of anticipation, showcasing the immense talent that Africa possesses.

One standout group, Group C, saw formidable teams Nigeria and South Africa go head-to-head, igniting the flames of a classic rivalry.

Joining them were Benin, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho.

The inclusion of Zimbabwe was particularly noteworthy, as FIFA had recently lifted an international ban on the country following government interference in its football federation.

Group E, equally enticing, featured World Cup semifinalist Morocco, eager to continue their remarkable journey after an impressive run in Qatar last year.

Alongside them were 2012 African champion Zambia and Niger, formidable opponents in their own right.

The group was rounded out by the Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Eritrea; the latter ranked 200th out of FIFA's 211 teams, exemplifying the diversity and richness of African football.

The African qualifiers, set to captivate fans across the continent, will unfold from November to October 2025, showcasing the perseverance and skill of the participating nations.

Each match will be a fierce battle, as the teams vie for their chance to represent Africa on the world stage.

While the draw itself was the highlight of the day, it was preceded by the Confederation of African Football's general assembly in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

This West African nation will proudly host the upcoming African Cup of Nations, an eagerly awaited tournament scheduled for January-February.

The general assembly not only served as a platform to celebrate African football but also for discussing the future of the sport on the continent.

Among the intriguing groups, defending African champion Senegal found themselves in Group B, facing off against Congo, Mauritania, Togo, Sudan and South Sudan.

It is worth noting that Sudan and South Sudan, once a single nation, now find themselves in the unique position of competing against each other in World Cup qualifying after their division into independent states in 2011, following decades of civil war.

Egypt was placed in Group A and is expected to face stiff competition from Burkina Faso.

Egypt made a triumphant return to the World Cup stage in 2018 after a 28-year absence, but their hopes were dashed for Qatar.

Now, they are determined to reclaim their spot among the elite.

Last year's World Cup saw five African teams secure qualification: Morocco, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Ghana. While Morocco enjoyed a historic run to the semifinals, Senegal faltered in the last 16, and Tunisia, Cameroon, and Ghana were unable to progress beyond the group stage.

These teams will undoubtedly seek redemption and another chance to shine on the global stage.

The arduous journey to the World Cup will not be an easy one for all teams involved.

Group I promises an intense battle between Ghana, Mali, Madagascar, Central African Republic, Chad, and Comoros. The latter, a tiny island archipelago, caused a major upset in the previous African Cup, defeating Ghana during the group stage and sending them crashing out early in an ignominious exit.

Excitement is also building in Group H, as Tunisia finds itself pitted against Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Malawi, Liberia, and Sao Tome and Principe.

This diverse collection of teams promises thrilling encounters and unpredictable outcomes.

Cameroon, no stranger to African football dominance, will face Cape Verde, Angola, Libya, Eswatini and Mauritius in Group D.

The Indomitable Lions are expected to showcase their formidable prowess and prove their mettle once again.

Group G will see Algeria, an African football powerhouse, contend with Guinea, Uganda, Mozambique, Botswana and Somalia.

The battle for supremacy in this group will be fierce, as each team seeks to etch its mark in history.

On the sidelines of the general assembly, FIFA President Gianni Infantino made an exciting announcement that further amplified the anticipation within the African football community.

A new African Football League, featuring eight clubs from across the continent, is set to kick off on Oct. 20.

Although initially planned to debut with 24 teams and a staggering prize money of $100 million, the league underwent revisions and will now launch with a smaller capacity.

While details on participating clubs remain undisclosed, it is a testament to the growing recognition and investment in African football.