The 2020-2021 Turkish Super Lig season will start on Sept. 11 and end on May 16.

The Super Lig clubs will be able to sign up a maximum of 14 foreign players, of whom only eight may be on the pitch at a time, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said.

Also, the Turkish Cup final between Aytemiz Alanyaspor and Trabzonspor will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on July 29, the TFF added.