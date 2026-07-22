A new season brings renewed hope for Beşiktaş, who launch their 2026-27 campaign Thursday with a high-stakes UEFA Europa League second qualifying round clash against Denmark's FC Midtjylland, as Vincenzo Italiano takes charge of his first competitive match while the club continues pursuing a blockbuster move for Mohamed Salah.

The first leg at Tüpraş Stadium marks the beginning of Beşiktaş's bid to return to the European stage after several disappointing seasons.

The winner of the two-legged tie will move one step closer to the Europa League league phase, with three qualifying rounds separating both clubs from the main competition.

The match also represents a fresh start for a Beşiktaş side desperate to restore its status after finishing a distant fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig last season.

Once again overshadowed by fierce rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe in the domestic title race, the Black Eagles also endured another disappointing European campaign.

Those struggles prompted a managerial change, with Sergen Yalçın making way for Italiano, whose reputation was built through successful spells with Bologna and Fiorentina, guiding both clubs deep into European competitions.

Beşiktaş have not lifted the Turkish league title since 2021 and have failed to reach the group or league phase of a UEFA competition since 2023, placing immediate pressure on Italiano to revive one of Türkiye's biggest clubs.

The Italian coach has already overseen an active summer rebuild. German goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, midfielder Salih Özcan, defender Kassoum Ouattara and youngster İlhan Fakili have all joined the squad and are available for Thursday's match.

Belgian international Leandro Trossard, one of the club's marquee signings this summer, will miss the opener after being granted additional leave following Belgium's participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Beşiktaş's preseason offered mixed encouragement. The Istanbul club won only two of five friendlies, beating Gyirmót and Mattersburg but suffering defeats to Spartak Trnava and Widzew Lodz before settling for a 1-1 draw against Dynamo Malzenice.

Italiano will also be without suspended defender Felix Uduokhai, while captain Orkun Kökçü is expected to anchor midfield alongside Wilfred Ndidi.

Beşiktaş players with coach Vincenzo Italiano (C) train ahead of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round clash against Denmark's FC Midtjylland, Istanbul, Türkiye, July 22, 2026. (IHA Photo)

The biggest selection question remains in attack, where South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu is competing with academy product Semih Kılıçsoy, who returned after a mixed loan spell at Serie A side Cagliari.

Midtjylland arrive in Istanbul carrying considerably stronger momentum.

The Danish club has won four of its last five preseason matches, including emphatic victories over Cardiff City and Odense by a combined score of 10-1.

Despite being founded only in 1999, Midtjylland have established themselves as one of Denmark's leading clubs, winning four league titles while building a growing reputation in Europe.

Their Europa League campaign last season was among the club's finest. Victories over Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Dinamo Zagreb helped Mike Tullberg's side finish third in the league phase before suffering a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Forest in the round of 16.

Rather than allowing that disappointment to derail their campaign, Midtjylland finished runners-up in the Danish Superliga and defeated Copenhagen to lift the Danish Cup.

Advancing past Beşiktaş would set up a third qualifying round meeting with either Norway's Tromsø or Czech side Hradec Králové.

Tullberg's attack remains dangerous despite growing transfer interest in several of his stars.

Guinea-Bissau international Franculino Dju, who has scored 55 goals in 107 appearances for the club, has returned from a knee injury and found the net in each of Midtjylland's last two friendlies. Chilean winger Dario Osorio, who has attracted reported interest from Arsenal, is also expected to start.

Summer arrivals Rasmus Kristensen and Friday Etim could make their competitive debuts, although captain Mads Bech Sørensen faces a late fitness test and Brazilian wing-back Paulinho has departed for Botafogo.

Salah pursuit dominates headlines

Away from the pitch, Beşiktaş continue pursuing one of the most ambitious transfers in Turkish football history.

The club remains in negotiations with Mohamed Salah and is reportedly developing a sponsor-backed financial package modeled after the structure Juventus used to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in 2018.

Rather than financing the move entirely through club resources, Beşiktaş hope to secure a major commercial sponsor willing to cover a significant portion of Salah's salary and related costs, making the deal financially sustainable.

Reports indicate Salah has reduced his initial salary expectations from approximately €15 million ($17.1 million) per year to around €10 million plus performance bonuses, with discussions focusing on a one-year contract that includes an option for a second season.

Club executives believe the Egyptian superstar's arrival would transform Beşiktaş both competitively and commercially.

Beyond adding one of football's most prolific forwards, Salah would boost shirt sales, increase ticket demand and strengthen the club's commercial reach across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Negotiations remain active despite disagreements over agent commission fees, reportedly as high as 35%, which Beşiktaş consider excessive.

Club officials have dismissed speculation that an agreement has already been reached, emphasizing that talks are continuing and no deal will be finalized until every financial detail has been resolved.

Salah is expected to visit Istanbul with his family on Aug. 2 to attend Egyptian music legend Amr Diab's concert at Ataköy Marina Open-Air Stage, a trip that has intensified speculation Beşiktaş officials could hold further face-to-face discussions during his stay.