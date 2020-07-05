Some of the top Premier League teams are putting their faith in the youth in the high-stakes finale of England's longest-ever football season.
Two 18-year-old English players justified that backing on Saturday.
On a day of more twists in the race for Champions League qualification, Mason Greenwood showed why he had been labeled the best finisher at Manchester United with stunning goals off either foot to help his team out of some early trouble and to a 5-2 win over Bournemouth at an empty Old Trafford.
"If he shoots, he will score,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of Greenwood, who has clocked up 15 goals in all competitions in his breakthrough season.
Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka is another teenage academy product bursting onto the scene this season and his first Premier League goal set Arsenal on its way to a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton, which lost ground in the fight for a top-five finish.
Left-back, left-wing, central midfield. The versatile Saka has been deployed in a number of positions by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, and it doesn’t faze him.
