After a lengthy hiatus of 20 years, Newcastle United will rejoin Europe's elite Champions League competition next season following a Premier League top-four-guaranteeing goalless draw at home to struggling Leicester City on Monday.

It was not quite the glorious home sign-off the fans were expecting as Newcastle dominated from start to finish without finding the net, but they did not really care as the dream of Champions League football came to fruition.

"I can't put it into words to be honest. If you told us two years ago this was going to happen, we wouldn't have believed you," midfielder Sean Longstaff told Sky Sports.

"We've beaten Juventus here 1-0 (in the Champions League), you see it on old DVDs. To be a part of this, I'm buzzing."

Newcastle had 23 goal attempts to Leicester's one and were denied by the woodwork three times as the visitors dug deep for a point that keeps their survival hopes just about still alive ahead of the final round of games on Sunday.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle are in third place with 70 points and one game to play, four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool who also have one match remaining. Fourth-placed Manchester United have 69 points with two games left.

Leicester moved up one place above Leeds United on goal difference into 18th and must win at home to West Ham United on Sunday and hope 17th-placed Everton fail to beat Bournemouth.

Bizarrely, after doing nothing but defend their penalty area for the entire match, Leicester suddenly looked dangerous in the five minutes of stoppage time and but for a superb save by Nick Pope from Timothy Castagne would have snatched a shock win.

The final whistle was met with huge roars from the St James' Park faithful who can hardly believe the speed at which their club has been transformed since it was bought by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in October 2021.

Newcastle were without a win and stood 19th in the Premier League standings and heading for relegation after 14 years under their unpopular Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley.

But together with the appointment of Howe and some astute transfer business, Newcastle are back with Europe's big boys.

Magpies dominate

Newcastle had more than 80% possession in the first half but it was not until shortly before the interval that they came close to taking the lead.

Callum Wilson fired against the post and seconds later had a header cleared off the line by Wilfred Ndidi.

Miguel Almiron then shot against the post with Alexander Isak slicing the rebound wide before Wilson headed another chance wide as Newcastle hammered at Leicester's defense.

Foxes boss Dean Smith sent on England midfielder James Maddison for the second half after surprisingly leaving him on the bench but the attack versus defense pattern did not change.

Isak forced a great save from goalkeeper Daniel Iversen and Newcastle somehow failed to score when defender Wout Faes headed a corner against his own post and Almiron failed to get a touch.

Newcastle then experienced some nervy moments but the party started in earnest as the final whistle blew.

"It means everything," Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier, one of the first signings after the takeover, said.

"I took a risk when I first arrived but I always believed in every decision I made. The club has been through a tough moment but now we're reaping the rewards."