Brazilian superstar Neymar made his long-awaited return on Monday, coming off the bench in Al-Hilal's thrilling 5-4 victory over reigning Asian champions Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The 32-year-old forward had been sidelined for more than a year after tearing his meniscus and ACL while on international duty last October.

Following surgery and an extensive rehab period, the former Barcelona and PSG star is back in action, still holding the title of Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances.

Named to the Hilal bench for the first time since his injury, he was introduced in the 76th minute of the Asian Champions Elite encounter at a packed Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al-Ain.

By then, the record four-time Asian champions, who lead the current Saudi Pro League, were up 5-3, thanks to goals from Renan Lodi and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, along with a Salem al-Dawsari hat trick.

Neymar cannot be registered for the Saudi top flight until January.

"I need to prepare Neymar with games; that's the only possible way to bring him to his level, which was the idea today," Hilal coach Jorge Jesus said.

"There are some risks for the team because we need to use the games to prepare him, but it's the only way to have one of our important players back at the highest level," the Portuguese coach added.

On Monday, Al-Hilal took the lead in the 26th minute when former Newcastle United and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic played in Lodi down the left, and the ex-Atletico Madrid fullback drilled a low shot past Khalid Essa in the Al-Ain goal.

However, Hernan Crespo's side drew level six minutes before halftime, with Morocco international Soufiane Rahimi sliding home a cross.

Rahimi was the star of Al-Ain's Asian Champions League success last season, finishing as the top scorer and being named player of the tournament.

In first-half stoppage time, Al-Hilal seemed to take the contest away from their UAE rivals.

First, Joao Cancelo, a summer signing from Manchester City, crossed for Milinkovic-Savic to head home unmarked from six yards. Moments later, reigning Asian Player of the Year al-Dawsari raced clear of the Al-Ain defense, skipped around the onrushing Essa, and curled home superbly from a tight angle.

Al-Ain reduced the deficit just after the hour through substitute Mateo Sanabria, only for al-Dawsari to flick home his second of the night from a Milinkovic-Savic cross.

Minutes later, Rahimi notched his second as the see-saw clash took another turn. Al-Dawsari then restored Al-Hilal's two-goal advantage with a sublime strike from range.

Not long into 12 minutes of stoppage time, with Al-Hilal reduced to 10 men after defender Ali al-Bulaihi was sent off for an intentional handball, Rahimi won and converted a penalty to secure his hat trick and give Al-Ain hope. However, the Saudi champions held on for the win.

Neymar had little time to truly impact the game, although he did flash wide with an effort in the dying moments of regular time.

Hilal sits atop the Western region group, with three victories from three, while Al-Ain has picked up just one point.