The enigmatic Neymar has taken to social media to express his sincere apologies for cheating on his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, who is expecting their child.

In a heartfelt statement shared on Instagram, Neymar bared his soul, and the response was overwhelming, with his post garnering an astonishing 7 million likes within just a few hours.

With genuine remorse, the 31-year-old PSG and Brazil star acknowledged his mistakes and the significance of Bruna in his life.

In light of their recent announcement about the impending arrival of their baby, Neymar poured his emotions into a carefully crafted message that touched the hearts of fans worldwide.

To his massive following of 210 million Instagram users, Neymar shared: "I want to make this right, not only for you but for our entire family. I know there's no excuse for my actions, but I need you in my life, in our lives together."

He revealed his own shortcomings, admitting: "Every day, I make mistakes, both on and off the field. However, it's in my personal life, in the privacy of my relationships with family and friends, where I learn from those mistakes."

The weight of his missteps impacted someone incredibly special to him – the woman he dreamed of sharing his life with, the mother of his child.

Neymar recognized the profound effect his actions had on Bruna and her family, saying, "I can't imagine my life without you. I don't know what the future holds, but today, I see your willingness to try and work things out."

He passionately expressed their shared commitment, stating, "Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will conquer, and our love for each other will strengthen us. I love you."

In addition to his personal revelations, Neymar's professional future has also captured attention.

Despite having a contract with PSG until 2025, with the option to extend for another year, rumors swirl about his potential departure.

Having spent six seasons in France, Neymar has left an indelible mark, scoring an impressive 118 goals in 173 appearances and securing five Ligue 1 titles.

Yet, the elusive UEFA Champions League trophy has remained just out of reach for Neymar since his triumphant days with Barcelona under the guidance of Luis Enrique.

Interestingly, Enrique is set to become PSG's new coach, igniting hopes of a reunion that could potentially lead to more glory.