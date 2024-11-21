Donald Trump may find a surprising ally in the NFL if the latest celebration trend sweeping the league is anything to go by.

Players across the gridiron are busting out the “Trump dance,” a move inspired by the former president’s signature sways during his campaign rallies, signaling a peculiar shift in dynamics between Trump and the league.

The trend began modestly in Week 10 when San Francisco 49ers defensive star Nick Bosa celebrated a sack against Tampa Bay by mimicking Trump’s trademark dance: slow hip sways paired with rhythmic arm swings, often seen to the tune of “YMCA” at Trump rallies.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the second half of an NFL football game, Tampa, Florida, U.S., Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)

But by last Sunday, the dance had exploded across the NFL, with at least four players incorporating it into their celebrations.

Bosa, a vocal Trump supporter, led the charge.

After a dominant takedown of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, he delighted fans and teammates alike with the dance.

His 49ers colleagues, including Leonard Floyd, Fred Warner and Sam Okuayinonu, joined in the fun a week earlier, adding flair to their post-sack celebrations.

Bosa's connection to Trump doesn’t stop at the dance.

Recently, he was fined $11,255 for wearing a pro-Trump cap during quarterback Brock Purdy’s postgame interview.

The star defensive end shrugged off the penalty, calling it “well worth it.” While the NFL enforces strict rules about personal messages on gear, the league has no issue with the Trump dance itself.

“There’s no problem with celebratory dances like what we saw last week,” said NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy.

The league's guidelines for celebrations are clear: no prolonged or excessive celebrations, no sexually suggestive gestures and no use of props.

Within those boundaries, players are free to express themselves, and the Trump dance fits the bill.

Dance spreads

The Trump dance is not confined to the NFL. College football players have been seen performing it for weeks.

On the international stage, English football club Barnsley celebrated a goal with the dance, and U.S. men’s football star Christian Pulisic joined the craze after scoring against Jamaica in a Concacaf Nations League match.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring during the first half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg match against Jamaica, St. Louis, U.S., Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo)

Even the MMA world joined the fun when UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones performed the dance after defeating Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden.

Sitting ringside, Trump himself cheered as Jones pointed at him and gave a thumbs-up before striking a victory pose atop the cage.

The dance also made waves during Detroit’s commanding 52-6 win over Jacksonville, where Lions defenders Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez added it to their celebrations after a key sack.

Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers embraced the trend during a 23-yard touchdown catch and credited Jones’ performance the night before as inspiration.

Meanwhile, Titans receiver Calvin Ridley broke out the dance with teammate Nick Westbrook-Ikhine during Tennessee’s matchup against Minnesota.

The embrace of Trump-inspired celebrations marks a stark contrast to the fraught relationship between the league and Trump during his first term.

Back then, Trump was a vocal critic of players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice – a movement spearheaded by then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Trump’s criticism often put him at odds with the league, painting it as a battleground for political and cultural divides.

Now, Trump’s campaign trail dance has become a unifying celebration for players across the sport. While the reasons behind the trend remain unclear, its popularity showcases how cultural moments can transcend their origins and find unexpected homes in the sports world.

Though Trump hasn’t publicly commented on the phenomenon, his reactions during the UFC fight suggest he’s enjoying the newfound camaraderie.