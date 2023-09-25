It is the kind of love story that fuels endless speculations and sets social media ablaze with rumors.

National Football League (NFL) tight end Travis Kelce and global superstar Taylor Swift were spotted together in Kelce's family suite during the Kansas City Chiefs versus Chicago Bears game, and the world cannot stop talking about it.

Swift made her presence known as she passionately cheered for the Chiefs, sporting a red and white team jacket that left no doubt about where her loyalty lay.

The singer seemed right at home next to Donna Kelce, the player's mother, as they chatted and laughed throughout the thrilling game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri, U.S., Sept. 24, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

The pop culture world has been buzzing for weeks with whispers and theories that Kelce and Swift might be more than just friends.

While neither has publicly confirmed any romantic involvement, Kelce could not help but find the widespread speculation "hilarious."

In a recent interview with ESPN, Kelce humorously likened the situation to a game of telephone, where everyone is whispering secrets in each other's ears without anyone truly knowing what is going on.

The speculation began earlier this month when Kelce revealed on his podcast, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," that he attempted to slip his phone number to Swift through a friendship bracelet he made for her during one of her "Eras" tour concerts.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Missouri, U.S., Sept. 24, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

However, his romantic gesture hit a roadblock when he learned that Swift does not engage in pre- or post-show conversations to preserve her voice for the 44 songs she performs during her shows.

Kelce humorously admitted to his brother Jason that he was "disappointed" he could not hand her one of the bracelets he had crafted.

But Kelce, it seems, was not ready to give up just yet.

During his ESPN interview, he revealed his latest move, saying, "I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.'"

With a sly smile, Kelce left the door open for whatever the future might hold. "We'll see what happens in the near future," he added, leaving fans and Swifties around the world eagerly awaiting the next chapter of this intriguing connection.