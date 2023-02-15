Amid the country's collective grief over the immeasurable losses of the southeastern Türkiye earthquake, Trabzonspor Club Secretary General Ömer Sağıroğlu has declared that fans will remain solemn when their team takes on Switzerland's Basel squad during the UEFA European Conference League playoff round on Thursday.

This statement was made during Deputy Mayor of Trabzon Metropolitan Municipality, Atilla Ataman and Governor Ismail Ustaoğlu's visit to the Black Sea Storm club's facilities prior to the Basel match.

During the visit to the Mehmet Ali Yılmaz Facilities, Ustaoğlu stated that Trabzonspor contributed to the earthquake victims in a short span of time with its aid and said: "Trabzonspor has been a beacon of progress with its pioneering social responsibility campaigns, delivering 500 trucks of aid to the region. Now, Trabzon is continuing to fulfill its duty and has opened its doors to more than 3,000 earthquake victims. We are immensely grateful to all those who have welcomed our citizens into their homes and hotels."

Trabzon Governor Ismail Ustaoğlu (4th L) and Deputy Mayor of Metropolitan Municipality Atilla Ataman (4th R) during their visit at the Trabzonspor facilities talking to the Trabzonspor board, Trabzon, Türkiye, Feb. 14, 2023. (AA Photo)

Deputy Mayor Ataman also stated that not only in the earthquake-stricken region, but also in Trabzon, an astounding 500 people have come forward and offered up their homes to those affected by the quake.

Club Secretary General Ömer Sağıroğlu emphatically emphasized that no cheering would be allowed in the stands during the Basel match and said: "Our fans will come to the match with an extra special gift – toys for the children in the earthquake zone. To express our solidarity and connection, we invite those affected by the disaster to join us in the stadium, wearing their own team jerseys in a display of the brotherhood of colors. We are immensely grateful to our Minister of Youth and Sports, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, for allocating an entire tribune to our club for the Basel match, and for his tremendous contribution for earthquake victims."

Trabzonspor Vice President Zeyyat Kafkas and board members Sami Karaman, Lokman Sadıklar, Zafer Göktaş and Coşkun Öztürk were also present during the visit.

Football is secondary

On the other hand, Trabzonspor's opponents in the upcoming tie, the Swiss club Basel, expressed their condolences in a heartfelt post, conveying: "Football at such moments is secondary. Our thoughts are now with the victims of the devastating earthquake."

Basel also shared black-and-white photos from the airport on their way to Türkiye.