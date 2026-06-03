The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) has formally backed a complaint against FIFA President Gianni Infantino over an alleged breach of political neutrality rules, President Lise Klaveness said Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of the national team’s departure for the World Cup, Klaveness confirmed that the federation’s letter of support had been submitted. She acknowledged the move has sparked political tensions within football’s governing body.

Klaveness had previously urged FIFA to cancel the award to safeguard its political neutrality. FIFA came under scrutiny after presenting its inaugural peace prize to U.S. President Donald Trump during the 2026 World Cup draw in December.

The complaint, lodged by human rights organization FairSquare with FIFA’s ethics committee, objects to Infantino presenting a “peace prize” to Trump. The NFF has asked the committee to assess whether the FIFA president violated the organization’s statutes on political neutrality through the award and related actions.

“We have sent it, and it is causing some political reactions,” Klaveness told reporters. “But it is sent, and that is checked off. We will follow up, push forward, request meetings and build momentum on this as soon as the World Cup is over.”

Klaveness said FIFA officials reacted to the NFF’s stance during a meeting in Budapest over the weekend, which coincided with the Champions League final.

“There is no doubt that the letter is seen as problematic when it comes from a member association,” Klaveness said. “But it was a good meeting, and we had constructive discussions about why it is seen as problematic and why it is important for Norway to support FairSquare in this matter.”

The NFF submitted the letter independently, choosing not to pressure other member associations to join the complaint. “We have received support from other federations, but we are sending this letter alone,” Klaveness said.

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment.