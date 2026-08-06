Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor was officially completed on Thursday after the Turkish club confirmed the financial terms of a landmark two-year contract that brings one of world football's biggest stars to the Black Sea side following the end of his celebrated Liverpool career.

Trabzonspor disclosed the agreement in a filing to Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the stock exchange system used by publicly traded football clubs, revealing that Salah will receive a guaranteed 17 million euros ($19.6 million) per season.

The package includes an annual salary of 10 million euros and a 7 million euro signing bonus for each year of the contract, which runs through the summer of 2028. The agreement also features performance-related bonuses and a clause granting Salah 20% of revenue generated from merchandise bearing his name. The club will also pay an agent commission equal to 5% of the player's gross salary.

The deal represents one of the richest contracts ever handed out in Turkish football and underlines Trabzonspor's ambition to challenge domestically while raising its global profile.

Salah joined as a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, ending a remarkable nine-year spell at Anfield.

The 34-year-old departed as one of the greatest players in the club's history, having scored 257 goals in 442 appearances, becoming the Premier League's highest-scoring foreign player and Liverpool's third-leading scorer of all time.

During his time on Merseyside, Salah won multiple major trophies, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, while collecting numerous individual honors.

His arrival marks one of the most significant transfers in Trabzonspor's history and one of the biggest free-agent signings Turkish football has ever witnessed.

Mohamed Salah leaves the Acıbadem Maslak Hospital for his medicals, Istanbul, Türkiye, Aug. 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

Thousands of supporters turned out to welcome the Egypt captain after he arrived in Trabzon on Wednesday aboard a private jet.

Fans packed the airport dressed in the club's burgundy and blue colors, lighting flares, chanting his name and celebrating the arrival of a player whose global reputation has transformed expectations around the club.

Salah admitted he had never experienced a reception on such a scale.

"First of all, let me say that I am incredibly happy to be here," he said.

"Honestly, I'm struggling to find the words to describe how surprised and happy I am. There are 25,000 people here. Believe me, I don't remember ever experiencing anything like this before."

The emotional welcome only strengthened his determination to deliver success in his latest challenge.

"I've achieved success at every club I've played for," Salah said. "I've always been a successful footballer, and that's exactly what I intend to do here as well."

The Egyptian added that his ambition is to compete for silverware both in Türkiye and in Europe.

"I am really happy and looking forward to training with the team. Everywhere I go I always win or try to win something. Hopefully we can do something in the league and in Europe as well."

Trabzonspor President Ertuğrul Doğan praised supporters for the remarkable turnout and said the reception reflected the stature of the club's newest signing.

"Mohamed Salah is a global star. Our fans have shown how a player of his stature should be welcomed. I send my love and gratitude to all of them."

Salah posed with Doğan and supporters while making Trabzonspor's signature three-finger salute before leaving the airport ahead of his official unveiling at Papara Park.

The move concludes a transfer saga that accelerated after negotiations with Beşiktaş collapsed over financial and commercial terms. Trabzonspor quickly seized the opportunity, with Doğan and Salah's representatives finalizing the agreement before the player traveled to Türkiye.

Although Salah attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, Major League Soccer and several European teams, he chose to remain in European football despite reportedly receiving more lucrative offers elsewhere.

The commercial impact of the signing is expected to be substantial.

Beyond his salary, the merchandise-sharing agreement reflects Trabzonspor's belief that Salah's enormous global following will generate significant shirt sales, attract new sponsorships and expand the club's international reach. Reports indicate that sponsorship partnerships will play a major role in financing the historic deal.

Trabzonspor finished third in the 2025-26 Süper Lig to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League playoffs, and the club believes Salah's experience, leadership and elite goal-scoring ability can elevate its ambitions both domestically and in continental competition.

The club from Türkiye's northeastern Black Sea region is one of only six teams to have won the Turkish top-flight title and has long been regarded as the country's strongest club outside Istanbul's traditional powers of Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş.

Upon his arrival, Salah wore a shirt bearing the number 61, a tribute to Trabzon's famous regional code and one of the city's most recognizable symbols. He is expected to wear the No. 10 shirt in competitive matches.

Fresh from helping Egypt reach the round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Salah arrives with 66 international goals in 119 appearances and a reputation as one of Africa's greatest footballers.