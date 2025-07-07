Mexico captured a record-extending 10th CONCACAF Gold Cup title Sunday with a 2-1 win over the United States, but the final in Houston ended under a storm of controversy as U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino openly questioned several key officiating decisions and a pivotal VAR reversal.

Chris Richards gave the Americans an early lead just four minutes in, rising to head in Sebastian Berhalter’s free kick off the underside of the crossbar.

Referee Mario Escobar confirmed the goal had crossed the line, giving the U.S. a dream start at NRG Stadium.

Referee Mario Escobar calls a foul in the first half during the finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 between the USMNT and Mexico at NRG Stadium, Houston, U.S., July 6, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Mexico responded in the 27th minute through striker Raul Jimenez, who slotted home from close range and held up a shirt in tribute to his late former teammate Diogo Jota.

Mexico dominated much of the first half, forcing several critical saves from U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese.

Roberto Alvarado and 16-year-old Gilberto Mora each came close, with Mora’s long-range blast nearly sneaking in.

Despite Mexico's pressure, the U.S. created their own moments.

Alex Freeman’s header struck Luis Malagon in the face, and Diego Luna missed the rebound high over the bar. As the match tightened in the second half, tensions escalated.

The decisive moment came in the 77th minute. Luna was whistled for a foul on Alexis Vega, giving Mexico a free kick deep on the flank.

Johan Vasquez flicked the delivery across the box where Edson Alvarez, darting behind the defense, buried a header from close range.

The assistant referee flagged for offside, but after a lengthy VAR review, the call was overturned and the goal stood, sending the Mexican bench into celebration.

Pochettino, furious with the reversal, insisted Alvarez had been offside and said Luna’s foul was undeserved, claiming Vega had simply lost his footing.

USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino walks off the stage after receiving his silver medal after a loss to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 final at NRG Stadium, Houston, U.S., July 6, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The Argentine coach also pointed to a controversial moment in the 67th minute when Jorge Sanchez handled the ball in the penalty area after a collision. No review was granted, and play continued.

He criticized the lack of consistency, suggesting that had the roles been reversed, the stadium would have erupted. Pochettino acknowledged Mexico’s performance but called the officiating “embarrassing,” expressing frustration over what he viewed as a lack of fairness.

Richards echoed those sentiments, saying that Sanchez’s action resembled a basketball move, likening it to “Shaq palming the ball.” He also felt Cesar Montes had illegally blocked him during the Alvarez goal sequence.

This was not the first time Mexico benefited from tight calls. In the group stage, a stoppage-time bicycle-kick goal against Costa Rica was ruled out by VAR. Another Alvarez strike in the semifinal was overturned. Pochettino said it was difficult to accept that this goal was allowed while two others in the tournament had been denied.

Despite the controversy, Mexico held firm in the dying minutes. Patrick Agyemang had a chance to draw level, but his finish sailed wide in a tense conclusion.

Alvarez, who had a goal disallowed earlier in the tournament, called the reversal and eventual win a testament to the team’s perseverance.

The victory secured back-to-back Gold Cups for El Tri and cemented their regional dominance with a 10th title – adding to three earlier CONCACAF Championship wins before the Gold Cup era.