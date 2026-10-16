Oh Hyeon-Gyu scored twice and provided an assist as Beşiktaş beat struggling Hoffenheim 3-2 away on Thursday to make it two wins from two games in the Europa League.

Bundesliga strugglers Hoffenheim almost had a dream start when Koki Machida headed against the right post three minutes into the game, and Adam Hlozek hit the side netting a little later.

Beşiktaş had their first major chance in the 56th minute, but Ilhan Fakılı's low shot from the right side of the penalty area narrowly missed the far post.

A minute later, Trossard broke through the defense and went one-on-one with goalkeeper Baumann, but his shot from the left side of the box went wide.

The game came to life in the second half, and the large Turkish fan contingent at the Sinsheim stadium had reason to cheer on the hour when Michael Amir Murillo converted from short range off Oh to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Besiktas' Oh Hyeon-gyu scores their third goal during the UEFA Europa League match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Beşiktaş at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim, Germany, Oct. 15, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Hoffenheim fought back and silenced the Beşiktaş fans again in the 68th from Fisnik Asllani's shot into the left corner for the equalizer.

But the Germans' hopes were short-lived as South Korea's Oh restored Beşiktaş's lead four minutes later on the counter and then slid in to convert Fakılı's cross from the right for 3-1 in the 79th.

Machida pulled one back with an 88th-minute header, but Hoffenheim were unable to avoid a second defeat.

Thursday's results