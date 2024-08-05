As the countdown begins for the 2024-2025 Süper Lig season, 14 out of 19 teams are sticking with their head coaches from last season.

This season, five teams are welcoming new managers, while the rest are retaining their previous leaders.

The reigning champions, Galatasaray, will continue with Okan Buruk, who led the team to back-to-back titles.

Hatayspor, Alanyaspor, Rizespor, Eyüpspor, Gaziantep, Göztepe, Kasımpaşa, Konyaspor, Kayserispor, Başakşehir, Bodrum, Sivasspor and Trabzonspor will also retain their current coaches for the new season.

In contrast, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, Adana Demirspor, Antalyaspor and Samsunspor are making fresh starts with new head coaches.

At the start of the 2023-2024 season, 16 out of 20 teams opted to continue with their previous managers.

This year, Turkish coaches are once again dominating the managerial ranks, with 13 out of 19 teams under Turkish leadership, while six teams have chosen foreign coaches.

New faces on the touchlines include:

Fenerbahçe's Jose Mourinho (Portugal)

Beşiktaş's Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Netherlands)

Adana Demirspor's Michael Valkanis (Australia)

Antalyaspor's Alex de Souza (Brazil)

Göztepe's Stanimir Stoilov (Bulgaria)

Samsunspor's Thomas Reis (Germany)

Notably, Galatasaray’s Okan Buruk and Trabzonspor’s Abdullah Avcı are among the two managers with championship experience.

Buruk, who led Galatasaray to two titles, previously won with Başakşehir.

Avcı won the league with Trabzonspor in the 2021-2022 season.

The youngest coach this season is 37-year-old Arda Turan of Eyüpspor, while the oldest are Jose Mourinho and Abdullah Avcı, both 61.

Nine managers this season have played for Türkiye's "Big Four" clubs: Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor. These include Burak Yılmaz, Okan Buruk, Arda Turan, Çağdaş Atan, Bülent Uygun, Fatih Tekke, Selçuk İnan, Alex de Souza and Stanimir Stoilov.

Fatih Terim holds the record for the most Süper Lig titles with eight, all with Galatasaray.

He won titles in the 1996-1997, 1997-1998, 1998-1999, 1999-2000, 2011-2012, 2012-2013, 2017-2018, and 2018-2019 seasons. The next highest is Ahmet Suat Özyazıcı with four titles, all with Trabzonspor.

Gordon Milne of Beşiktaş holds the record for the longest uninterrupted tenure in Turkish top-flight history, managing for 6.5 years from 1987 to 1988. Rıza Çalımbay, with 637 matches, is the most-capped coach in Süper Lig history.

Newcomers to the Süper Lig managerial scene this season include Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahçe, Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Beşiktaş, and Michael Valkanis at Adana Demirspor.

Since the 2006-2007 season, Turkish coaches have dominated the championship scene, with the last foreign manager to win being Arthur Zico of Fenerbahçe.

2024-2025 Süper Lig Coaches: