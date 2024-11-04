Dani Olmo made an impressive return from injury, scoring twice in his first start as Barcelona triumphed over local rivals Espanyol 3-1 on Sunday, extending their lead to nine points at the top of La Liga.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid cruised to a 2-0 victory against Las Palmas, with coach Diego Simeone's son, Giuliano, netting his first goal for the club.

With second-place Real Madrid sidelined due to the postponement of their match against Valencia caused by devastating floods in the region, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona took full advantage, increasing their lead over the reigning champions.

Raphinha added to the scoring between Olmo’s goals, helping Barcelona establish a commanding 3-0 lead by the 31st minute at the Olympic Stadium.

Espanyol battled back in the second half, with Javi Puado pulling one back. However, they faced frustration as three of their goals were disallowed in a hard-fought derby clash.

"I'm not happy about the second half. We lost concentration and tension. In tennis, you say unforced errors, but it happens sometimes," admitted Flick. "Today I accept that because we won, but for Wednesday (in Europe), we need another level."

Barcelona has started life under Flick in sensational form. After beating Bayern Munich and Real Madrid last week, they cruised to victory against Manolo González's side.

"I'm back, enjoying it, playing, winning and I want more," Olmo told DAZN after his first start since mid-September.

Barça's marquee summer signing produced an electric display in the first half.

"He knows how to score goals, and this was very important for us today," Flick told reporters. "This is also why we won this match and secured these important three points."

Teenage Spain star Lamine Yamal crafted his first goal with a delicious pass using the outside of his boot, which Olmo dispatched with an explosive finish.

Brazilian winger Raphinha lofted the second over goalkeeper Diego García when Marc Casado produced a fine pass that split Espanyol's defense.

Olmo added his second with a powerful low drive, but after that, Barcelona faced frustration as neighbors Espanyol, currently 17th, battled well.

After two Espanyol strikes were ruled out for offside, Puado found the net but then had another goal disallowed as the ball had gone out of play.

Injured Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, from Foios in the Valencia region, wrote in a post on Instagram that he did not have the strength to come to the stadium to watch the game because of the impact of the floods that have killed more than 210 people.

"I totally understand that; it was normal," said Flick, who suggested on Saturday that the whole round of fixtures should have been postponed. "There are things that are more important than football. He chose that, and it's normal."

Simeone success

Atletico coach Diego Simeone had said there was "no sense" in playing La Liga matches this weekend because of the floods, but his team secured a comfortable victory.

Donations of food and other useful products were collected outside the Metropolitano Stadium in support of those affected in eastern Spain by the floods that have killed more than 200 people.

"I'm very happy for my first goal for Atletico, but we can't ignore everything that's happening in Valencia, all the victims there. I send my support and strength to them," said Giuliano Simeone.

The hosts took the lead after 37 minutes when Nahuel Molina's long ball found Simeone darting in behind the defense.

The striker, deployed on the right wing by his father, burst into the box and swept the ball into the far corner.

"Giuliano I see as a football player," said Diego Simeone. "From the first moment that we decided he would stay with us (in the squad) this season, it was with the intention that he can help us."

The coach explained that his son's work rate was a key factor in his starting.

"He has a responsibility and not a name. I look at it that way. Those who run the most play, and those who don’t play less," said the Argentine.

Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis shared a 1-1 draw at San Mames.

Pablo Fornals, born in Castellón, which was affected by the floods, scored for Betis and spoke in tears on television after the game.

"Today was not a day to celebrate anything, neither football nor goals," Fornals told DAZN.