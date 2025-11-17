Victor Osimhen of Nigeria, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and Mohamed Salah of Egypt were named Sunday among the finalists for the 2025 African men’s player of the year award, the Confederation of African Football announced.

On the women’s side, Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy join Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade on the shortlist for the continent’s top honor.

Osimhen, the leading forward for Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray, has been in outstanding form for both club and country, though several of his recent headline performances fall outside the judging window, which closed Oct. 15.

Not included in the evaluation are his Champions League hat trick against Ajax in Amsterdam and his two goals in Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup playoff win over Gabon last Thursday.

Hakimi, currently sidelined with an injury, played a crucial role in Paris Saint-Germain’s landmark campaign, helping the club win its first UEFA Champions League title and finish runner-up to Chelsea in the expanded Club World Cup.

The 27-year-old fullback is expected to return in time to captain host nation Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations, which begins Dec. 21, as the Atlas Lions pursue their first continental title since 1976.

Twice winner of the African award, Salah has endured a dip in form recently after leading Liverpool to a record-tying 20th Premier League title last season.

The 33-year-old finished as the 2024-25 Premier League Golden Boot winner with 29 goals, six more than Alexander Isak, who has since moved from Newcastle to Liverpool.

In the women’s category, Ajibade – now starring for Paris Saint-Germain – was voted the best player at this year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after Nigeria rallied from two goals down to defeat host Morocco 3-2 in the final.

Chebbak, who plays in Saudi Arabia and is the daughter of former Morocco international Larbi Chebbak, finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.

Mssoudy, another standout Moroccan forward, has helped Rabat-based FAR become one of Africa’s strongest women’s clubs. FAR won the CAF Women’s Champions League three years ago and reached the 2025 semifinals this weekend.

The annual African men’s and women’s awards ceremony will be held Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco.

Nominees were selected by members of CAF’s technical and development committees, national team coaches, former players and selected media representatives.