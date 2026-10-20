Galatasaray travel to France on Wednesday to seek their first points in the UEFA Champions League league phase as they face Lille at the Decathlon Arena, Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The Turkish champions, who have lost their opening two matches, meet a Lille side in a similar position after defeats to Real Betis and Arsenal left the French club without a point. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Türkiye time.

Galatasaray suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Sporting in their opening fixture before losing 4-1 at home to Barcelona.

Galatasaray players celebrate a goal that was later disallowed during the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona at Rams Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 13, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Lille began their European campaign with a 3-2 home defeat to Real Betis and followed it with a 3-0 loss away to Arsenal.

Both sides will be eager to get their campaigns back on track, although their domestic performances suggest contrasting levels of confidence.

Galatasaray head into the match after a 1-0 Süper Lig victory over Gençlerbirliği, with Deniz Gül scoring in the 88th minute to keep Okan Buruk's side top of the standings with 19 points.

Lille, meanwhile, drew 1-1 at home against Brest in their most recent Ligue 1 match. They have collected four wins, two draws and one defeat in seven league matches, leaving them fourth with 14 points.

Despite their encouraging domestic form, Lille have struggled in Europe. The French side have conceded in each of their last 10 Champions League matches and have lost their last three games in the competition.

A difficult French test

History offers little encouragement for Galatasaray ahead of their trip to northern France.

The Istanbul club have won only once in their last 11 away matches against French opposition and are winless in their last six visits, recording two draws and four defeats.

Their most recent away defeat in France came against Monaco last season, when they lost 1-0. Galatasaray last won on French soil on Sept. 26, 2001, beating Nantes 1-0.

Across 22 previous meetings with French clubs, Galatasaray have recorded seven wins, 10 defeats and five draws, scoring 23 goals and conceding 37.

The visitors have also lost their last five Champions League away matches, including defeats to Monaco, Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and Sporting. They will be looking to end that run and avoid opening a Champions League campaign with three consecutive defeats for the first time since the 1997-98 season.

Wednesday's match will be the first competitive meeting between Galatasaray and Lille.

Lille have previously faced Turkish opposition in European competition, playing Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor six times. They remain unbeaten in those encounters, with two wins and four draws. Their most recent meeting with a Turkish club ended in a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahçe on Aug. 13, 2024.

Osimhen and Leao face former club

Victor Osimhen will be one of Galatasaray's key figures as he faces Lille, where he played during the 2019-20 season.

The Nigerian striker scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the French club before moving on, and Wednesday's fixture will give him his first opportunity to face his former side in a competitive match.

Osimhen's return comes at a crucial time for Galatasaray, who need a positive European result after their difficult start to the league phase.

Portuguese forward Rafael Leão also previously played for Lille, featuring for the club during the 2018-19 season. However, he will miss Wednesday's match after sustaining a groin injury in Galatasaray's 1-0 victory over Gençlerbirliği.

Medical examinations revealed a mild-to-moderate strain in his groin muscle, ruling him out of the trip to France. His absence will deprive him of the chance to face his former club, where he scored eight goals in 26 appearances.

Ivory Coast international Wilfried Singo is another fitness concern for Buruk. The defender has returned to training with the team, but his availability will be determined closer to kickoff.

Kaan Ayhan, Arda Ünyay and Can Armando Güner are also unavailable because they were not included in Galatasaray's registered Champions League squad.

Lille's concerns

Lille will also be without several players as they attempt to secure their first points of the campaign.

Ethan Mbappé is suspended after receiving a straight red card for elbowing an opponent during the defeat to Real Betis. The disciplinary ruling resulted in a three-match ban.

Defender Tiago Santos will miss the game as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Goalkeeper Berke Özer and Japanese forward Ayase Ueda are doubts after picking up injuries. Özer, who has made eight appearances this season across Ligue 1 and the Champions League, was absent from Lille's latest league match against Brest.

The goalkeeper has kept four clean sheets and conceded 10 goals in those appearances. His availability could prove significant against a Galatasaray attack looking to rediscover its European scoring form.

If Özer is unavailable, Orlando Gill could have an opportunity to make his Champions League debut.

Lille's defensive record will be another concern for coach Davide Ancelotti. The French side have conceded in each of their last 10 Champions League matches, a run that stretches back to their 1-0 victory over Real Madrid on Oct. 2, 2024.

During that period, Lille have recorded four wins, four defeats and two draws, but their inability to keep opponents off the scoresheet has continued to undermine their European performances.

Buruk's European milestone

Wednesday's match will be Okan Buruk's 41st European fixture as Galatasaray coach.

The Turkish manager has overseen 40 matches in European competition, including Champions League qualifying rounds and league-phase fixtures, as well as Europa League games. His record stands at 15 wins, 16 defeats and nine draws.

Galatasaray will also make their 343rd appearance in European competition. They have won 121 of their previous 342 matches, lost 131 and drawn 90, scoring 470 goals and conceding 525.

Under the Champions League name, the club have played 136 matches, winning 34, losing 70 and drawing 32. They have scored 141 goals and conceded 237.