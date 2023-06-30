France's highest administrative court upheld a ban on female football players wearing Islamic hijab headscarves, sparking intense debate.

The issue has become a battleground for politicians who argue that secularism is under threat.

The Constitutional Council, in a statement, asserted that sporting federations have the authority to impose a neutrality requirement on players during competitions and sporting events to ensure smooth matches and avoid clashes or confrontations.

Going against legal precedent, the council deemed the French Football Federation's (FFF) rule against displaying "any sign or clothing clearly showing political, philosophical, religious, or union affiliation" during play to be "appropriate and proportionate."

The ban was contested by a group of Muslim women footballers known as the "Hijabeuses."

The FFF, in response to the ruling, acknowledged it and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting equality and fighting against discrimination, emphasizing the republican and civic values that football embodies.

Marion Ogier, the lawyer representing the Hijabeuses, expressed disappointment, arguing that the decision undermines secularism and freedom of expression while disregarding three decades of legal precedent on the matter.

"This ruling contradicts social cohesion in a country founded on diversity and pluralism," she said.

The judges faced significant political pressure ahead of the ruling as mainstream parties aimed to counter the rising influence of the far right in the polls.

Laicite, a somewhat stricter form of secularism, is a highly sensitive topic in France, with its proponents framing it as a means to ensure the state's religious neutrality, while critics view it as a veiled attack on ethnic and religious minorities, particularly Muslims.

But, the Hijabeuses was boosted on Monday when the state's legal adviser concluded that the ban was unjustified, leading to widespread political condemnation.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, known for his tough stance on law and order, expressed his hopes for upholding neutrality on sports fields, stating, "When you play football, you don't need to know the religion of the person in front of you."

Other voices from the conservative Republicans party and the far-right National Rally have joined the chorus. Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right, took to Twitter, declaring, "No to the hijab in sport. And we will pass a law to make sure it is respected."

Eric Ciotti, head of the Republican party, stated that his party would introduce a bill on the topic if the court permitted the hijab.

Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera hinted at the possibility of legislative action from President Macron's government, emphasizing the need for clarity and not ruling out any options.

In response to the criticism, the Constitutional Council defended the administrative branch and its legal adviser, calling the attacks an assault on a vital democratic institution.

The council warned that it could take legal action in cases involving insult, defamation, incitement to hatred or threats.