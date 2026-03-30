More than three-quarters of Premier League fans oppose the continued use of Video Assistant Referees, a new survey from the Football Supporters’ Association shows, underscoring persistent frustration with technology that many say has drained spontaneity from the game.

The online poll, conducted between February 26 and March 23, 2026, drew responses from nearly 8,000 supporters of all 20 top-flight clubs, making it one of the most comprehensive fan assessments of VAR since its Premier League debut.

The findings were stark: 75.7% of fans said they do not support VAR, 91.7% said it has robbed the joy from goal celebrations, and more than 97% reported that it fails to make watching football more enjoyable.

Over 90% said the match-going experience has worsened, while more than 85% felt VAR has made football less enjoyable overall.

Just over three-quarters believed the reasons behind VAR interventions remain unclear to fans in the stadium, and more than 70% disagreed that the system has improved overall refereeing accuracy.

FSA Premier League network manager Thomas Concannon said the results reflect a long-standing pattern of dissatisfaction.

“These findings back up our 2021 survey,” he said. “Fans are still seeing the same issues: lost spontaneity during goals and a worse match-going experience. The majority want VAR removed.”

VAR was introduced at the start of the 2019-20 season to correct clear and obvious errors in goals, penalties, red cards, and mistaken identity, operating from a central hub at Stockley Park under Professional Game Match Officials Limited. Despite its goal of accuracy, it quickly divided opinion.

Early seasons saw long delays, inconsistent decisions, and communication breakdowns, fueling frustration among fans in stadiums and on television.

In June 2024, Premier League clubs voted 19-1 to retain VAR for the 2024-25 season, with only Wolverhampton Wanderers supporting its removal.

The league committed to a VAR Improvement Plan including semi-automated offside technology, in-stadium referee announcements, big-screen replays, a “Referee’s Call” protocol, stricter intervention thresholds, and the recruitment of additional officials.

Responding to the latest FSA survey, the Premier League said it recognizes the importance of minimizing VAR’s impact on the supporter experience.

The league noted that VAR prevents around 100 incorrect decisions per season and highlighted ongoing research suggesting fans largely favor keeping VAR if its use improves.