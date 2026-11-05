FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono says he is struggling to come to terms with the death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel following their collision during a Spanish second-division match, describing the aftermath as the hardest days of his life.

The 25-year-old Equatorial Guinea international issued an emotional statement Wednesday through his club, two days after the players collided during Monday's match between Andorra and Tenerife. De Miguel, 30, was rushed to hospital and placed in intensive care before dying from his injuries Tuesday.

"These are the hardest days of my life. I struggle to find the words and it is very difficult for me to process anything that has happened," Owono said.

"I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus. I think of him, of his family, and of all the people who loved him.

"I know there will be many issues to address, and I will face whatever comes with the utmost respect. But right now, honestly, I cannot think about anything other than Jesus and the pain we are going through. Rest in peace, Jesus."

The collision occurred when Owono raced out of his goal and into midfield to clear an aerial ball, bringing him into contact with De Miguel. The Tenerife forward sustained serious injuries and later died, prompting an outpouring of condolences across Spanish and international football.

FC Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel collides with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during match, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Nov. 2, 2026. (AP Photo)

Spanish police have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident under judicial supervision.

Owono did not attend Andorra's voluntary training session Wednesday, where players observed a minute's silence in De Miguel's memory. The club also said it was providing psychological support to anyone within its ranks affected by the tragedy.

The goalkeeper has also faced hostility online, with some social media users directing abusive messages at him following the incident. He deactivated his Instagram account Tuesday after receiving comments accusing him of being a murderer.

The abuse has also affected another goalkeeper, Michel Owono of Spanish club Can Vidalet, who said he had received racist messages from people mistakenly identifying him as the Andorra player.

Andorra defender Lautaro Spatz publicly defended his teammate, describing him as deeply distressed by De Miguel's death and insisting the collision was never intentional.

"Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering at this moment and that he would never intentionally hurt anyone," Spatz wrote on social media.

"In football, unfortunate incidents can happen, but no one could imagine that one of them might end with such tragic consequences."

Spatz also expressed his condolences to De Miguel's family and Tenerife, while the Equatorial Guinea Football Federation offered its full support to Owono.

Federation president Venancio Tomas Micha said the goalkeeper was experiencing profound sorrow and distress as the involuntary protagonist of the tragedy.

"We know that, as the involuntary protagonist of this tragic incident in the game, he is living through this situation with deep sorrow and distress," Tomas Micha wrote.

The federation pledged both personal and professional support for the goalkeeper, who has made 47 international appearances for Equatorial Guinea.

Spanish football postpones fixtures

The tragedy has prompted widespread tributes and postponements across Spanish football.

Tenerife's second-division fixture against Granada, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, and Andorra's home match against Mallorca have both been postponed.

Granada confirmed the decision in a statement, while Mallorca said respect and sensitivity must take priority during a period of profound grief.

The Spanish Football Federation also postponed all Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina matches scheduled for this week as a mark of respect for De Miguel.

Tenerife have announced a six-day mourning period and plan to hold a public tribute to the striker at their stadium Saturday, allowing supporters to pay their respects.

The club's first team, board members and staff will also attend his funeral in Navahermosa, in the province of Toledo, where De Miguel had family roots.

Tributes have extended beyond Spain. A minute of silence was observed before Tuesday's UEFA Champions League matches, with similar commemorations planned for the remaining European fixtures this week.