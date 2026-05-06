Dursun Özbek is closing in on a place just beneath club founder Ali Sami Yen in the history of Galatasaray, with another term set to turn a successful presidency into a defining era.

The 75-year-old will stand unopposed at the May 23 general assembly, effectively clearing the path for a fourth spell in charge.

If he completes the next two-year mandate, Özbek will become the second-longest-serving president in the club’s 121-year history.

Only Ali Sami Yen, who led Galatasaray for nearly 14 years, would remain ahead of him.

Özbek currently sits fifth on that list, having already accumulated roughly six years and seven months in office, but the gap above him is now within reach.

Longevity, though, is only part of the story. Özbek’s presidency has been defined by sustained success across multiple fronts, with football providing the clearest measure of his impact.

His first term began in May 2015, when he succeeded Duygun Yarsuvat.

Within 48 hours, Galatasaray secured the Süper Lig title, handing Özbek an immediate boost.

That opening spell delivered five football trophies in total, including two Turkish Cups and two Super Cups, establishing early momentum even as the club navigated financial and structural challenges.

His return to power in June 2022 marked a turning point. Galatasaray re-emerged as the dominant force in Turkish football, winning three Süper Lig titles in quick succession, including back-to-back championships that underlined both squad depth and administrative stability.

A Turkish Cup and a Super Cup followed, pushing Özbek’s football haul to 10 trophies across his three terms.

That tally places him second in club history behind Faruk Süren, whose presidency between 1996 and 2001 yielded 14 trophies, including European silverware.

Özbek’s influence extends beyond football. During his first term, Galatasaray’s men’s basketball team, led by Ergin Ataman, captured the 2016 EuroCup, the club’s first major European title in that discipline.

Years later, the women’s volleyball team added a CEV Cup triumph, completing a rare achievement.

Under Özbek, Galatasaray became the only Turkish club to win European trophies in football, basketball and volleyball, a milestone that reflects a broader sporting vision.

Financial restructuring has been another pillar of his leadership.

Özbek has leaned heavily on real estate development to generate revenue and ease the club’s long-standing economic pressures.

The Riva “Düşler Vadisi” project alone has already produced substantial income, with projections suggesting total returns could approach $400 million once all phases are completed.

Similar revenue-sharing models in Florya and redevelopment efforts in Mecidiyeköy have further strengthened the club’s financial base, turning land assets into long-term income streams.

At the same time, Özbek has pushed forward with infrastructure projects aimed at modernizing the club’s sporting environment.

The Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities represent a significant upgrade for the football team, with the first phase completed and additional sections planned for youth development and the women’s side.

The ambitious Aslantepe Valley project, meanwhile, is designed to support amateur branches and expand Galatasaray’s operational capacity, with a large-scale complex expected to take shape over the next few years.

There is also the prospect of further silverware.

A win in an upcoming league fixture could deliver Özbek a fifth Süper Lig title as president and an 11th football trophy overall, tightening his grip on second place in the club’s all-time rankings.