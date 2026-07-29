Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek has firmly dismissed speculation linking Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala with a move to the Turkish champions, insisting the Germany international is "not on the agenda" while defending the club's patient and structured approach to the summer transfer market.

Rumors gained momentum in recent days after reports in Turkish media and on social media claimed Galatasaray were close to securing Musiala on loan, with some even suggesting Özbek was personally involved in negotiations.

The speculation spread rapidly before Galatasaray released an official statement rejecting the claims, saying there was no agreement with either the player or Bayern Munich.

German media also dismissed the reports, stressing that Musiala remains a key part of Bayern's long-term plans after signing a contract that runs through 2030.

Speaking publicly about the speculation for the first time in an interview with Sabah on Tuesday, Özbek left little room for doubt.

"Musiala is not on the agenda. They create these stories," Özbek said. "I face the same things every year. People always ask, 'Where are the transfers? What's happening?' In the end, we complete our transfers, and we have been champions for four years."

Asked about the intense discussion surrounding the reports on social media, the Galatasaray president made it clear outside noise will not influence the club's decision-making.

"I am never affected by social media pressure," he said. "I know what I am doing."

Özbek stressed that Galatasaray remain active in the market but will only pursue signings that fit the club's long-term planning rather than reacting to public demand.

"Of course we will make transfers. Everyone will see," he said. "I won't leave without making them. We have player scouting, we have planning, and we know exactly how we will do it. We don't move away from the path we believe is right. Did I ever say we wouldn't make transfers? Every year some people repeat the same story, and we're used to it. Everyone talks, but don't they know the 10+4 rule? We are moving forward according to our plan."

His reference was to the Turkish Football Federation's foreign-player regulations for the 2026-27 Super Lig season.

Clubs are permitted to register up to 14 foreign players, but if they use the full quota, at least four must have been born on or after Jan. 1, 2003.

The rule requires clubs to carefully balance experienced international recruits with younger eligible players, making transfer planning more complex than simply targeting marquee names.

Musiala, meanwhile, continues his recovery after a difficult year. The 23-year-old suffered a fractured fibula, ankle dislocation and ligament damage during the 2025 Club World Cup, injuries that required surgery and the insertion of a metal plate.

He returned to action earlier this year and represented Germany at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring during the group stage before Germany were eliminated by Paraguay in a penalty shootout in the round of 32.

Following the tournament, Musiala underwent a planned procedure to remove the plate and is targeting a return to Bayern training in early August ahead of the German Super Cup and the start of the Bundesliga season.

Neither Bayern nor the player has indicated any willingness to consider a departure, reinforcing widespread reports in Germany that Musiala remains central to the club's future.