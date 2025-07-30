The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed Wednesday that a closed-door hearing in the case of Crystal Palace vs. UEFA, Nottingham Forest and Olympique Lyonnais will take place Aug. 8.

The dispute stems from a ruling by UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body in a multi-club ownership case that demoted Crystal Palace to the third-tier Europa Conference League, while Olympique Lyonnais were cleared to compete in the Europa League.

The Eagle Football Group is the majority owner of Lyon, and its chairman, John Textor, also holds a controlling stake in Palace. Textor later resigned from Lyon’s board of directors, with Michele Kang appointed chairwoman and president.

The London club appealed the decision, and CAS has now confirmed it will hear the case next month.

Nottingham Forest, which finished seventh in the Premier League, will replace Palace in the Europa League if the appeal fails.

Palace had qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup last season, while Lyon earned its place by finishing sixth in Ligue 1. The French club was allowed to keep its spot as it placed higher in its domestic league.

No ruling is expected on the day of the hearing, but a decision is anticipated by Aug. 11.