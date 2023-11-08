Football Australia has revealed a fixture for the Socceroos in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, as they are scheduled to take on Palestine in a second-round qualifier on Nov. 21.

However, what makes this fixture particularly interesting is the choice of a neutral venue, which has been necessitated by current circumstances in the region.

The Asian Football Confederation formally requested the relocation of this designated home fixture for Palestine, and Football Australia has obliged by moving the game to a neutral venue.

This decision underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding international football in the region.

The match will take place at the Jaber Al-Ahmed International Stadium in Kuwait, adding a unique twist to the Socceroos' qualifying campaign.

Five days before this encounter, Australia will begin their second round of Asian qualifying by facing Bangladesh in Melbourne.

It is worth noting that the backdrop against which this match is being played is marked by geopolitical tensions.

Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion in southern Israel, marked by a tragic loss of life and sparking an ongoing conflict, has resulted in significant casualties, injuries and a mass exodus from Gaza in recent times.

Gaza, in particular, has endured a month of Israel's relentless bombardment, resulting in a devastating toll on its population, with a significant number of casualties, including women and children, and extensive destruction of urban areas.

This has added further weight to the decision to move the match to a neutral venue.