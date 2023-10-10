The Palestine football team has decided to withdraw from a tournament in Malaysia owing to the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Hamas.

The announcement, delivered by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) on Tuesday, underscores the profound impact of the turmoil on sporting events in the region.

As the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, reports have highlighted a distressing rise in the death toll attributed to a recent Hamas attack.

The toll now stands at more than 1,000 deaths, with over 2,600 individuals wounded on both sides.

Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry has reported grim statistics of its own, revealing that at least 687 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israeli retaliation airstrikes on the blockaded enclave.

The Palestine football team had been poised to participate in the Merdeka Cup, an international friendly tournament hosted by Malaysia, alongside India, Tajikistan and the hosts themselves from Oct. 13-17.

However, the tense and volatile situation on the ground has compelled the Palestinian team to make a heart-wrenching decision.

FAM, the organizers of the Merdeka Cup said, "The Palestinian team had to withdraw from participating in this 42nd edition because they could not fly to Kuala Lumpur due to the tense situation in the country at the moment."

The ramifications of this withdrawal extend beyond the immediate tournament.

The Palestine team's upcoming schedule includes crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Lebanon and Australia in November.

Their qualification for next year's Asian Cup in Qatar, slated to take place from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10, adds another layer of significance to their commitments.