Palestine Football Association President Jibril Rajoub declined to shake hands with Basim Sheikh Suliman, vice president of Israel’s football governing body, during a tense moment at the FIFA Congress on Thursday.

After both addressed the gathering, FIFA President Gianni Infantino invited them on stage. The two stood at a noticeable distance as Rajoub voiced his protest away from the microphones before stepping off the stage.

Earlier in the session, Rajoub urged FIFA to act on the Palestine Football Association’s allegations that Israel has violated anti-discrimination rules by permitting clubs based in West Bank settlements.

He confirmed that the PFA is taking the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after FIFA ruled in March not to suspend Israel over its West Bank clubs. FIFA cited the unresolved and complex legal status of the West Bank.

In a separate matter involving an Israeli club, FIFA fined the Israel Football Association $190,000 on disciplinary charges related to “discrimination and racist abuse,” as well as “offensive behavior and violations of the principles of fair play.”

After both men left the stage at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Infantino thanked them for addressing delegates and made an appeal.

“President Rajoub, Vice President Suliman, let’s work together. Let’s work together to give hope to the children. Let’s work together for that,” Infantino said.

Following the congress, Rajoub made an impassioned appeal, questioning whether Israel has “the right to even be part of FIFA.”

“From my side, I still respect and follow all the legal procedures through FIFA institutions, but I think it’s time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned because of violations of FIFA statutes and human rights,” he said.

Yariv Teper, acting general secretary of the Israel Football Association, declined to comment on the specifics of Rajoub’s remarks but said the IFA would be willing to work with Palestinian counterparts.

“We are at the FIFA Congress,” Teper said. “Our mission is to promote football and a better future for all regions, and this is our mission.”

Palestinian football officials have long argued, including at FIFA annual congresses over the past 15 years, before Infantino became president, that Israel violates statutes by allowing teams from West Bank settlements to play in Israel’s national league.

The disciplinary investigation involving Israeli football was opened 18 months ago in response to a second complaint by the Palestinian federation.

Separately, homelessness advocates and hotel workers rallied outside the FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday, criticizing the city’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup and warning that vulnerable residents and workers are being ignored.

Protesters from an anti-FIFA coalition said the displacement of homeless people had already begun, citing street sweeps, restrictions on tents, and the loss of belongings.

They demanded an end to police sweeps of encampments and World Cup-related escalations, and criticized Vancouver’s February human rights action plan tied to the tournament as weak and lacking firm commitments.

“There’s a lot of anxiety and fear in the community about what’s going to happen with the FIFA games,” Fiona York, a community advocate, told Reuters.

York said many unhoused residents fear a repeat of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, when intensified displacement and policing were widely reported. She argued that money being spent on the tournament could instead support shelters, tiny homes, or safe spaces for people living in vehicles.

“Right now there’s already a crisis, and there’s a big fear that it’s going to get even worse,” she said.

The marchers were joined by hotel workers from Unite Here Local 40 outside the Pan Pacific Hotel, where FIFA Congress delegates were reportedly staying.

Union spokesperson Michelle Travis said soaring hotel prices are not translating into better pay for workers, many of whom must commute long distances because they cannot afford to live in Vancouver.

The protesters called on FIFA and event organizers to ensure the World Cup does not worsen homelessness, displacement, or worker hardship, and suggested a “FIFA dividend” to return money to affected communities.

“People love FIFA, they love football, but they also want to make sure these events are not pushing people out, whether they work in hotels or are living on the streets,” she said.

“They want to see FIFA contribute if it is going to be here.”

Vancouver hosts the first of its seven World Cup matches on June 13.