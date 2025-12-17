A Paris labor court has ordered Paris Saint-Germain to pay more than 60 million euros ($70 million) to Kylian Mbappe in a dispute over unpaid wages and bonuses tied to the final months of the France star’s contract in 2024.

The case was argued last month before the Conseil de prud’hommes de Paris and involved what lawyers described as colossal sums.

On Tuesday, the court ruled in Mbappe’s favor, concluding a bitter legal battle that followed the breakdown of his relationship with PSG and was marked by accusations of betrayal and moral harassment.

The amount awarded closely matches Mbappe’s original claim of 55 million euros.

“It’s been 18 months that Kylian Mbappe has been asking for the same thing – the payment of his wages and his bonus for the work he carried out,” his lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, said. “He will be relieved to close this chapter. It was very important for him to be paid for the work he did while playing for PSG.”

In November, Mbappe’s lawyers claimed PSG owed him more than 260 million euros, arguing his fixed-term contract should be reclassified as a permanent one – a move rejected by the judges.

Such a reclassification could have triggered compensation for unfair dismissal, unpaid wages, bonuses and severance pay.

PSG sought 440 million euros from Mbappe, citing damages and a “loss of opportunity” after he left on a free transfer. The club said it respects the ruling and will comply with it, while reserving the right to appeal.

“Paris Saint-Germain has acted in good faith and honesty throughout, and we always will,” the club said. “The club looks forward to the future based on collective unity and success, and we wish the player the best for the future.”

Mbappe’s representatives said the ruling “confirms that commitments must be honored. It restores a simple truth: Even in the professional football industry, labor law applies to everyone.”

The relationship between the 2018 World Cup winner and the reigning European champions turned bitter when Mbappe decided in 2023 not to extend his contract, which was set to expire in the summer of 2024.

The decision deprived the club of a lucrative transfer fee despite PSG having offered him the most lucrative contract in its history when he signed a new deal in 2022. Mbappe was sidelined from a preseason tour and forced to train with fringe players.

He missed the opening league game but returned to the lineup for a final season after discussions with the club – talks that are central to the dispute.

PSG accused Mbappe of backing out of an August 2023 agreement that allegedly included a pay reduction should he leave on a free transfer, an arrangement the club said was meant to protect its financial stability.

PSG claimed Mbappe concealed his decision not to extend his contract for nearly 11 months, from July 2022 to June 2023, preventing the club from arranging a transfer and causing significant financial harm.

It accused him of violating contractual obligations and principles of good faith and loyalty.

Mbappe’s camp insisted PSG has never produced evidence that the striker agreed to forgo any payment.

His lawyers said the club failed to pay wages and bonuses for April, May and June 2024.

“Mbappe scrupulously fulfilled his sporting and contractual obligations for seven years and right up to the final day,” his advisers said Tuesday. “He did everything possible to avoid litigation, even going so far as to withdraw a harassment complaint in a spirit of conciliation. In total, he had been seeking payment of his salaries and bonuses for more than 18 months.”

PSG rejected all accusations of harassment, saying Mbappe took part in more than 94% of matches in the 2023-24 season and always worked under conditions compliant with the Professional Football Charter.

The club’s claims included 180 million euros for the lost opportunity to transfer Mbappe, who left as a free agent after turning down a 300 million euro offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal in July 2023.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco for 180 million euros.

He signed for Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer after scoring a club-record 256 goals in seven seasons at PSG, which won the Champions League this year without him.