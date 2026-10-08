Pedro Rodriguez announced his retirement from professional football on Wednesday at age 39, closing the book on a decorated career that spanned more than two decades and included Champions League triumphs with Barcelona, major trophies with Chelsea and a World Cup with Spain.

The former Barcelona and Chelsea winger confirmed his decision in an emotional Instagram post, saying he was ready to begin a new chapter after fulfilling his childhood dream.

“I feel like it’s time, time to step forward and start a new chapter in my life,” Pedro wrote. “I am proud of myself for living my dream and for all the people who were by my side to make it a reality. Thank you, football, for making me so happy.”

Pedro, who turns 39 on July 28, 2026, also reflected on his journey in a video filmed at Spotify Camp Nou, the stadium where he became one of the defining players of Barcelona’s golden era.

His story began on the Spanish island of Tenerife before he joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2004. After progressing through the club’s youth system and Barcelona B, he broke into the first team under Pep Guardiola during the 2008-09 season.

It proved to be the beginning of an extraordinary spell.

Pedro became an important part of the Barcelona side that won six trophies in 2009, establishing himself alongside Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and other stars in one of the most dominant teams in football history.

During seven seasons with Barcelona’s first team, Pedro made more than 300 appearances and scored nearly 100 goals. He won five La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, four Spanish Super Cups, three Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups.

One of his defining moments came in the 2011 Champions League final against Manchester United at Wembley. Pedro opened the scoring in Barcelona’s 3-1 victory, helping Guardiola’s team lift European football’s biggest club trophy for the third time in six seasons.

He also made history in 2009 by becoming the first player to score in six different official competitions for his club in a calendar year, underlining his importance to Barcelona's remarkable campaign.

After seven seasons at Camp Nou, Pedro moved to Chelsea in August 2015, beginning another successful chapter of his career.

He spent five seasons in England, making more than 200 appearances and scoring 43 goals. He won the Premier League in 2016-17 under Antonio Conte, the FA Cup the following season and the Europa League in 2018-19.

Pedro left Chelsea in 2020 and moved to Italy, joining Roma before making the short trip across the capital to Lazio in 2021.

At Lazio, he enjoyed a productive final chapter, becoming a popular figure among supporters and continuing to contribute well into his late 30s. He remained with the club through the 2025-26 season, finishing as Lazio’s joint-leading scorer with five goals in all competitions.

His contract expired during the summer, leaving him a free agent before he decided to bring his playing career to an end.

Pedro's international career was equally decorated.

He earned 65 caps for Spain and scored 17 goals between 2010 and 2017, becoming part of the national team’s golden generation. He was included in Spain’s squad for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and started the final against the Netherlands, helping Spain win its first World Cup with a 1-0 victory after extra time.

Two years later, he was part of Spain’s European Championship-winning team at Euro 2012. He also represented his country at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 and helped Spain finish as runners-up at the 2013 Confederations Cup.

Pedro’s value was never limited to his goals.

A technically gifted winger capable of operating across the front line, he combined intelligent movement and clinical finishing with an exceptional willingness to press and defend. His ability to fit into possession-based systems made him a trusted player for some of the most successful coaches and teams of his era.

Barcelona paid tribute to their former player after his announcement, saying Pedro would “always be part of our history.”

From Tenerife’s dirt pitches to the Camp Nou, Wembley, Stamford Bridge and the biggest stages of international football, Pedro built a career defined by trophies, adaptability and consistency.

He leaves the game as one of the most decorated Spanish players of his generation, having won virtually everything available at club and international level while remaining one of football’s quieter stars.

Pedro is scheduled to hold a formal news conference at Camp Nou on Friday.