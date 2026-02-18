The Premier League will once again pause matches briefly during Ramadan so Muslim players and officials can break their fast at sunset, continuing a policy that has quietly reshaped English football’s approach to inclusivity.

Ramadan, observed by more than 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide, requires fasting from dawn to sunset. In Britain this year, the holy month runs from Feb. 17 to March 18, with sunset often arriving in the middle of evening kickoffs.

For elite footballers, that means going up to 14 hours without food or water before stepping into one of the world’s fastest, most physically punishing leagues. Glycogen stores dip. Hydration levels fall. Margins tighten.

Rather than force players to choose between faith and performance, the Premier League and the English Football League allow short pauses during natural breaks in play so fasting players can take on fluids or quick energy, usually dates and water, at iftar.

The stoppage rarely lasts more than a minute.

How the policy works

Before kickoff, match officials check whether any players or referees are fasting. If sunset is due during the game, they identify a natural stoppage such as a throw in, goal kick or free kick.

There is no whistle in open play. No tactical advantage. No formal timeout.

Players step to the touchline, take a few seconds to hydrate or eat, then return. The pause is treated like a routine delay and folded into normal timekeeping.

The approach now stretches across the professional pyramid, from the top flight to League Two, and includes match officials.

The practice took shape in 2021 when referees were first formally advised to accommodate fasting players. What began as a thoughtful intervention has since become standard operating procedure.

Clubs have adapted quickly. Nutrition teams prepare light, fast-acting fuel. Training schedules shift toward evenings. Recovery plans adjust. The conversation has moved from whether to allow breaks to how best to support performance during Ramadan.

Players such as Mohamed Salah have long balanced elite output with observance. The league’s guidance removes uncertainty and signals institutional backing rather than quiet tolerance.

Performance, welfare and perception

Sports science shows intermittent fasting can affect hydration and short-term energy availability, particularly in high-intensity environments. Even minor dips matter in a competition decided by fine margins.

Coaches report that the brief pauses help players reset physically and mentally. The impact on match flow has proved negligible. Data across recent seasons shows the added time amounts to seconds, not minutes.

More significant has been the cultural message.

In a league that markets itself globally, accommodating Ramadan reinforces its claim to diversity.

The policy sits comfortably alongside broader equality campaigns and has drawn little serious opposition beyond scattered social media noise.