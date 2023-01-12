Michel Platini, the former boss of European governing body UEFA, has been mooted as a potential replacement for the recently-departed Noel Le Graet as president of the French Football Federation (FFF) – a post that has attracted much speculation in the media.

The Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Thursday, citing its own information, that the FFF was working on a plan with Platini. Broadcasters RMC Sport had also reported that French President Emmanuel Macron had asked whether Platini was interested in the job.

Le Graet stepped aside just days after making dismissive comments about Zinedine Zidane.

The former Les Bleus captain had been strongly linked as a potential successor to Didier Deschamps, but Le Graet told radio station RMC he would not take a call from one of France’s most decorated players and added: "I don’t give a damn, he can go wherever he wants.”

Le Graet and the federation are also under investigation for allegations of sexual harassment. He rejects all accusations.

After being acquitted by a Swiss court of fraud charges last July, Platini said that he would no longer seek a job as a football official. At the same time, he didn't want to completely step away from the football world and said he would be available if there was something positive.