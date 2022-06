The Poland national football team has said it will exclude defender Maciej Rybus from its Qatar 2022 World Cup plans after the player signed a new contract with Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.

The Polish football federation said Monday that coach Czesław Michniewicz has told Rybus he would be left out of the squad for Nations League games in September and out of Poland's plans for the World Cup because of his "current club situation."

The Lokomotiv Moscow full back stayed with the team after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and signed a new two-year contract on June 11.

Rybus has played 66 times for Poland, most recently in November, and was in the squad for the last World Cup in 2018 and last year's European Championship.

He has spent almost all of the last decade at various Russian clubs, except for a brief spell in France with Lyon, and is married to a Russian woman.

There was no word from the federation on two other national players who have contracts with Russian clubs. Midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak of FC Krasnodar and Sebastian Szymanski are still covered by existing contracts signed before the invasion, and Krychowiak moved on loan to Greek club AEK Athens following the invasion.

Poland will face Mexico, Argentina and Saudi Arabia in the World Cup group stages.

After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, Poland said it would refuse to play a scheduled World Cup qualifying playoff against Russia in Moscow.

FIFA awarded Poland a bye into the next round, where it beat Sweden 2-0 to qualify.