In front of England’s future king, Unai Emery once again proved himself the undisputed king of the Europa League.

Aston Villa swept aside Freiburg 3-0 in Istanbul on Wednesday, handing Emery a record-extending fifth title in Europe’s second-tier competition and ending the club’s 30-year wait for major silverware.

Among the jubilant Villa supporters inside Tüpraş Stadium was lifelong fan Prince William, who watched his beloved club complete a remarkable revival under the Spanish manager.

“Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club!” the prince wrote on X.

William joined the celebrations at full time, pulling out his phone to capture the moment captain John McGinn hoisted the trophy as confetti rained down across the stadium.

“He’s a classy guy. He was in the dressing room before the game and he’s a massive Villa fan, so he was never going to miss it,” McGinn told TNT Sports.

It was Villa’s first major piece of silverware since the English League Cup in 1996 and its first continental title since the European Cup and Super Cup in 1982.

Was the outcome ever in doubt with the Europa League specialist Emery on the sideline?

The Spanish coach has enjoyed remarkable success in Europe’s second-tier competition, winning it three straight seasons with Sevilla from 2014-16 and again with Villarreal in 2021.

Now he has led a third team with “Villa” in its name to the title.

“I am always very grateful for Europe, for every competition, Conference League, Champions League, Europa League, but especially the Europa League,” Emery said. “We fought strongly in this competition and tried to give it our best. We played in a very serious way this year.”

Two first-half goals from Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia put Villa into a 2-0 lead at the break. Morgan Rogers added a third in the second half.

German club Freiburg, which was playing in the second division 10 years ago, was outclassed in its first European final.

Villa was in England’s second tier as recently as 2019. And while it was the overwhelming favorite going into Wednesday’s match, occasions like this looked a long way off when Emery was hired in 2022.

Back then, Villa was one place above the relegation zone and in danger of going down again.

The transformation he has overseen has been remarkable, leading the team into the Champions League last season and qualifying for European club soccer’s top competition again next term.

“With this manager in charge, anything is possible,” said McGinn, a Scotland international. “Tonight was just everything we have built coming together, and the pride I felt at 3-0 with 10 minutes to go, thinking we’re European champions, was something I can’t even describe.

“It’s the proudest moment and night of my career so far.”

Tielemans put Villa ahead with a controlled volley from Rogers’ cross in the 41st minute, driving his shot past Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

Three minutes into first-half stoppage time, Buendia doubled the lead with a curling left-footed shot from outside the box that flew into the top corner.

Rogers scored in the 58th minute when he slid in at the near post to turn Buendia’s cross over the line.

“We had a great season and to top it off with this is amazing,” Tielemans said.

The victory was further personal redemption for Emery, who was fired by Arsenal in November 2019 despite having led the team to the Europa League final earlier that year, which it lost to Chelsea.

A serial winner, he has now lifted trophies with clubs in three countries, including domestic honors with Paris Saint-Germain.