French Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain extended its lead to 15 points as it beat bottom side, Bordeaux, 3-0 at home Sunday.

However, the win was overshadowed by fans voicing their discontent after the club's latest Champions League failure.

Kylian Mbappe, who was spared the boos of the fans, Neymar and Leandro Paredes found the back of the net to put PSG on 65 points from 28 games, four days after being knocked out of Europe's premier club competition by Real Madrid at the last-16 stage.

The PSG players were met by a cold reception from the crowd, with Neymar heavily booed as he took a free kick after the team's "ultra" fans had called for club President Nasser al Khelaifi and Sporting Director Leonardo to resign.

"We understand their disappointment and their hatred but we have to move forward to lift our heads up and win the Ligue 1 title," PSG center back Presnel Kimpembe said.

"We're all at fault, we're a team. It's time to show that we have character and stick together."

The result left Bordeaux on 22 points, four points from safety.

Keylor Navas was back in goal for PSG after Gianluigi Donnarumma's blunder cost them the first goal against Real, while Marco Verratti was suspended.

Only Mbappe, the scorer of both goals in the 3-2 aggregate loss to Real, was cheered on by the fans, especially when he opened the scoring after 24 minutes.

Mbappe fired home from close range after Lionel Messi's through ball had been deflected into his path by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Messi's name was also booed by the crowd when the PA announcer read out the starting lineups.

The crowd was still reeling from the disappointment of seeing their team knocked out of the Champions League after conceding three goals in 17 minutes against Real on Wednesday.

Hundreds of ultras left the Auteuil to stand at halftime.

Neymar doubled the lead seven minutes into the second half as he tapped in from Achraf Hakimi's pass after the Moroccan collected another through ball from Messi.

The goal was met by a mixture of whistles and clapping by the Parc des Princes but the crowd celebrated properly when Paredes found the top corner from the penalty spot.

Bordeaux was unable to react and moved a step closer to relegation for the first time since 1991.

It has now conceded 68 goals – an average of almost 2.5 goals per game in Ligue 1 this season.

Third-placed Olympique de Marseille travels to Stade Brestois later Sunday, looking to move level on points with second-placed Nice, who drew 0-0 at Montpellier on Saturday.